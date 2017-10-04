Pro Kabaddi 2017, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas, Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 4, 2017, 11:08 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha.
Oct 4, 2017 10:17 pm (IST)
FULL-TIME: Ajay Thakur managed to win two touch points right at the end but it was to be as Yoddhas crushed Thalaivas 37-33. Nitin Tomar with 12 points while RIshank with 9 points star for the Yoddhas. Ajay Thakur's 15 points went in vain for the Thalaivas.
Oct 4, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Prapanjan wins a bonus point right after the time-out. Prapanjan is then caught by the Yoddha's and they are in control of the match. Nitin Tomar then ousts two defenders in one raid. Following his one touch point, the Thalaivas were fighting amongst themselves and this gave time to Tomar to head back and win another touch point as Thalaivas had become careless. Yoddha lead 37-30.
Oct 4, 2017 10:10 pm (IST)
Following the short break, owing to a referral, Nitin Tomar is taken out by the Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur then wins another touch point for his team. Rishank returns home empty handed. Thakur is then taken out by the Yoddhas and they can break a sigh of relief now. Following Vineeth Kumar's empty raid, Rishank too bites the dust. Yoddha now lead 34-29 with 4 mins to go in the half.
Oct 4, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
Rishank is caught empathically by the Thalaivas and he concedes a point. And after Nitin Tomar's empty raid, Prapanjan wins a touch point for the Thalaivas and they are crawling their way back into the match. Nitin Tomar with another empty raid but Yoddha defenders take out Prapanjan. Yoddha lead 33-26.
Oct 4, 2017 10:04 pm (IST)
Rishank wins another touch point for the Yoddhas. Prapanjan then returns home empty handed. But Nitin Tomar continues his hot streak and wins a touch point. Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point and completes his super 10 in the match. Yoddha lead 32-25.
Oct 4, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar is caught by the Thalaivas and he concedes a point. Ajay Thakur is keeping his team alive in the match as he wins a touch point. Rishank then wins a touch point for the Yoddhas. While Prapajan wins a touch point for the Thalaivas. Yoddhas now lead 29-22.
Oct 4, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)
Following the short time out by the umpire, Prapanjan wins a touch point for Thalaivas. Nitin Tomar and Vineeth Kumar both head back empty handed then for their respective teams. RIshank then wins a touch point for Yoddhas to extend their lead. Prapanjan then manages to win a touch point as well. Yoddha now lead 28-19 with six mins gone in the second half.
Oct 4, 2017 9:54 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur is emphatically caught by the Yoddhas but not before he wins a touch point for the Thalaivas. Following Rishank's empty raid, Prapanjan wins a touch point for Thalaivas. Super raid by Nitin Tomar and he wins two points for the Yoddhas who now lead 26-17
Oct 4, 2017 9:50 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar starts the second half with a straight forward bonus point. Prapanjan then returns home empty handed. Tomar then treads back empty handed as well. Vineet Kumar is then taken out by the Yoddha defenders and they lead 22-15 early in the second half.
Oct 4, 2017 9:42 pm (IST)
HALF-TIME: Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point for Thalaivas and so does Nitin Tomar for Yoddha. Tomar then wins another point in the last raid of the half and Yoddha lead 20-15 going into the break.
Oct 4, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point right after his team was all-out. In Yoddha's next raid, Rishank wins two points to extends his teams lead. K Prapanjan then comes up with an empty raid and after that, Rishank Devadiga is taken out by the Thalaivas. UP lead 18-14.
Oct 4, 2017 9:38 pm (IST)
Nitin Tomar affects and all-out and makes it a four point game. Tomar won two points for touches and then two more points for the all-out. Yoddha's have now taken a comprehensive 16-12 lead in the half with six mins to go.
Oct 4, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)
Ajay Thakur then wins a touch point to level the match. But Nitin Tomar then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to make it a two point raid. Ajay Thakur then takes out two Yodha defenders and the score is once again locked at 12-12.
Oct 4, 2017 9:36 pm (IST)
Yoddha's Santosh comes up with the good when the team needed the most. He comes up with a super raid in his first attack itself and wins three points. Ajay Thakur then returns home empty handed and Nitin Tomar then wins a touch point to take Yodha into the lead : 10-9.
Oct 4, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)
In Rishank's do or die raid, Ajay Thakur comes up with a perfect ankle lock and wins a defensive point for Thalaivas. And following Mahesh Goud's empty raid, Thakur wins a bonus point for his team and extends the lead to 9-6.
Oct 4, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)
Rishank takes out two defenders in one raid and wins two points for his team. But Ajay Thakur wins a raid point for his own and Thalaivas once again level the match. But Prapanjan comes up with a stunning raid when he evades a defenders and Thalvaiavas now lead 7-6.
Oct 4, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)
In his do or die raid, Tomar is one again taken out by the Thalaivas and he concedes a point. Super tackle was on during Prapanjan's do or die raid and he taken down emphatically and Yoddha's win two points. Thalaivas lead 5-4.
Oct 4, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)
Prapanjan continues his good run of form and wins a touch point. However, Yoddha's Tomar again fails to win a touch point and this time he could not even win a bonus point. Prapanjan then opens a two point lead as he wins another touch point. Thalaivas lead 4-2.
Oct 4, 2017 9:25 pm (IST)
Star raider Ajay Thakur then goes for the raid and he caught emphatically by Sagar Krishna of the Yoddhas. Rishank Devadiga is then caught by the Thalaivas and this revives Thakur. Nitin Tomar then wins a bonus point for Yoddha in his next raid. Score tied at 2-2.
Oct 4, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)
TOSS: Nitin Tomar has won the toss and he has opted for the right hand side of the court. K Prapanjan starts the proceedings and wins a touch point. While UP star NitinTomar goes for the bonus point but fails to win. UP lead 1-0 in the opening stages of the match.
Oct 4, 2017 9:17 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match beween hosts Tamil Thalaivas and UP Yoddha.