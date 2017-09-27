Pro Kabaddi 2017, UP Yodha vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Meraj Sheikh's bad form continues as he is once again taken out during hsi raid. After Rishank's empty raid, Rohit Baliyan wins a touch point for Delhi. Gulveer Singh wins a touch as well as a bonus point during his raid. Following the time-out, Rohit Baliyan wins a touch point. UP lead 42-15 with 3 mins to go.
Following the time out, Surender Singh wins one touch point and one bonus point to extend UP's lead. Vishal is then taken out during Delhi's raid and Nitin Tomar affects an all-out to win three more points. Meraj Sheikh wins a touch point for Delhi. Following Nitin's empty raid, Vipin Malik is taken out. Delhi defenders then take out Gulveer Singh and UP lead 39-13 with six mins left in the second half.
Meraj Sheikh starts the second half by getting caught by the UP defenders. Following Maghsoudlou's empty raid, Surender Singh is caught by the defenders. Delhi's Rohit Baliyan and Maghsoudlou are taken out during Delhi's back to back raids. Nitin Tomar then wins a touch point after Vishal's empty raid, wins another touch point. UP lead 28-11 with five mins gone in second half.
Half-time: Rishank extends UP's lead by winning a touch point. Maghsoudlou then wins a touch point to end Delhi's rut. Nitin Tomar then returns empty handed but Rohit Baliyan wins a touch point for the hosts. Nitin Tomar then affects an all-out and wins three points for his team. At the break, UP lead 20-10.
Rohit Baliyan wins a touch point for Delhi. Nitin Tomar hits back by taking out two Delhi defenders. After Anand Patil's empty raid, Nitin again wins a touch point for the visitors. Satpal is the last man to be taken out and UP affect an all-out. Nitin Tomar wins a touch point and UP lead 16-6 with 5 mins left in the first half.
Surender Singh wins a touch point for the UP Yodha and after Maghsoudlou's empty raid, Nitin Tomar wins another touch point for the visitors. Maghsoudlou then wins a touch point for Delhi. After Meraj's empty raid, Rishank is taken down by the Delhi defenders. Maghsoudlou is then taken out by the UP defenders and Surender Singh wins a touch point for them as well. UP lead 9-4.
UP's Nitin Tomar starts off with an empty raid and so does Delhi's Meraj Sheikh. Rishak Devadiga wins the first point of the match courtesy of a touch point. Rohit Baliyan levels the match with a touch point. Maghsoudlou then is taken out and he concedes a point. While Nitin Tomarwins a touch point as well as a bonus point to extend UP's lead. Rohit Baliyan is then caught by the UP defenders and they lead 5-1 with 5 mins gone in first half.
