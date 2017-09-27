Pro Kabaddi 2017, UP Yodha vs Dabang Delhi Highlights: As It Happened

Sep 27, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

UP's Nitin Tomar starts off with an empty raid and so does Delhi's Meraj Sheikh. Rishak Devadiga wins the first point of the match courtesy of a touch point. Rohit Baliyan levels the match with a touch point. Maghsoudlou then is taken out and he concedes a point. While Nitin Tomarwins a touch point as well as a bonus point to extend UP's lead. Rohit Baliyan is then caught by the UP defenders and they lead 5-1 with 5 mins gone in first half.