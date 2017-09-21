GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2017, UP Yodha vs Patna Pirates Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 21, 2017, 11:27 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Sep 21, 2017 10:19 pm (IST)

Full-time: The first half deficit proved to be too much for Patna to cut down in the second as they fell short by 5 points. Pardeep Narwal starred with 13 points but it wasn't enough as UP beat Patna 46-41.

Sep 21, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)

Patna have issued a stunning fightback in the second half as they are only 9 points behind UP with 10 minutes to go. Pardeep Narwal is once again the star of the day with 11 points so far. UP lead 38-29.

Sep 21, 2017 9:58 pm (IST)

At half-time, UP have opened up a massive 27-15 lead over their illustrious rivals. Patna have been totally on the backfoot in the match so far as UP are working like a well oiled machine. 

Sep 21, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)

Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga started the proceedings by winning a touch point each for their teams. UP the surged agead in the match courtesy of Rishank who ousted three Patna defenders. After Pardeep Narwal's empty raid, Nitin Tomar wins a touch as well as a bonus point in one raid as UP lead 10-3.

Sep 21, 2017 9:14 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yodha.

