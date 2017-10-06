GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23

Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in the first inter-zone wildcard match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, here on Friday.

PTI

Updated:October 6, 2017, 10:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23
Jasvir Singh in action for jaipur Pink Panthers.
Jaipur: Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 29-23 in the first inter-zone wildcard match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 5, here on Friday.

It was a closely-fought encounter but Gujarat held their nerves as they inflicted an all out in the 39th minute to win the match.

Chandran Ranjit scored seven raid points for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Jaipur's strong point, their defence, fluffed their lines at crucial moments as they suffered another defeat.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are top of the table in Zone A with 72 points from 19 matches. Jaipur Pink Panthers are fifth with 45 points from 16 matches.

Related Stories

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Govt Eases GST Rules For Small Businesses, Exporters

Govt Eases GST Rules For Small Businesses, Exporters

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES