Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Anup Kumar Dispels Retirement Rumours

One of the most successful raiders in Pro Kabaddi League with over 400 points to his name, Anup Kumar says it was no less than a nightmare for him when people began to talk about his retirement from International Kabaddi.“There were some false news about my retirement from International Kabaddi, but I would like to make it clear that I have not retired from International Kabaddi and I am very much here to stay. Some people might have spread fake news on the internet as you know today technology makes everything so vulnerable.” Anup said in an exclusive chat to News 18.Born in the state of Haryana, Anup never dreamt of becoming a professional Kabaddi player and started playing Kabaddi as a school kid to pass time. Gradually Anup developed his liking for the sport and learnt a lot from the locals of his villages who used to play Kabaddi.He recalls, “As a kid I was not inclined towards Kabaddi, but when I reached my school I started liking it. From school I took this sport back to my home and used to see and learn from boys of my village who played Kabaddi. There was even a time when my father asked me to focus more on studies but I was not much interested in studies so I chose Kabaddi.”A professional Kabaddi player and captain of Indian National Kabaddi Team, Anup feels that transition of Kabaddi from bare ground to turf is the need of the hour and one has to adapt to changes in order to move along with the world.“I think the boys who learn Kabaddi on bare ground are the ones who can perform better when they play on turf and mat. Today is the time of mats and turfs and one cannot deny it, you have to move along with latest techniques and equipments else you will get extinct just like dinosaurs,” quips Kumar.Anup Kumar was one among the few lucky ones who were conferred with the Arjuna Award by the Government of India and currently he is working as an Inspector for Haryana Police, he once again reminded us that some wrong information about him being Deputy Commissioner of Police is floated on the internet.“Firstly, my retirement news was falsely spread and then my post was wrong written all over the internet, currently I work as an Inspector for Haryana Police and back home when I am not touring or playing Kabaddi, I am doing my duty as a cop,” clarifies Anup Kumar.When at home, the regime changes and Anup Kumar is playing a multiple role of a son, brother, husband and a father.He usually spends time with his family whenever he gets time. “Sometimes the tours are very exhaustive and long, they can even last as long as three months. So, after such a long time, when you go back home it is good to see your family and spend time with them. Yes, my wife complains a bit about my long working hours, but then for me Kabaddi is not less than any worship,” he says.Speaking on the transition of Kabaddi from a rural sport to a multi-million dollar affair with high dosage of glamour and entertainment value, Anup Kumar says, “Pro Kabaddi League has changed the concept of Kabaddi being just a rural game. Now everyone knows about Kabaddi and kids identify their favourite players, they cheer for them, it feels good and gives us the boost at the same time. Also, the celebrity guests and team owners and their presence make a difference with lot more crowd and better sponsors coming for the Kabaddi teams.”Anup was in Lucknow for the Inter Zone Challenge matches of Pro Kabaddi League but unfortunately he did not get much time to have a look and feel of the city as back to back matches kept him quite busy. He says, “This is my first time in Lucknow and I have heard a lot about the city, but I couldn’t step out of the hotel due to hectic schedule. Even the famous Mughlai cuisine of the city was missed, next time I will make sure to taste the famous Lucknow kebabs.”