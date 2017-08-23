Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengal Warriors Pile on Misery for UP Yoddha

It seems as if the bad spell is not ready to go away from UP Yoddha’s court as they went down again, this time 32-31 to Bengal Warriors in a close match. UP Yoddha suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they made errors at critical moments in the match. Deepak Narwal was the star of the show for the Warriors. Nitin Tomar scored eight points for Yoddha but it wasn’t enough.Nitin Tomar opened UP Yoddha account with a raid in the second minute. Maninder scored with a two-point raid in the third minute as Bengal Warriors led 3-1. Rajesh Narwal levelled the game at 3-3 in the fifth minute for UP Yoddha.Bengal Warriors sent Nitin Tomar to the bench in the 9th minute as they trailed 4-5.It was 6-6 after ten minutes as the pendulum swung in favour of both teams. Bengal Warriors led 9-7 after 13 minutes as Deepak Narwal scored a couple of points. Nitin Tomar had a quiet first 15 minutes for UP Yoddha as he scored just two raid points. Jang Kun Lee scored with a raid as Bengal Warriors led 12-7 after 15 minutes.Rajesh Narwal scored three points in the 17th minute as UP Yoddha avoided an all out and trailed 11-13. UP Yoddha levelled the match at 13-13 as they forced a super tackle in the same minute. Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the last seconds of the first half as they led 19-14 at the break.UP Yoddha began the second half strongly as they scored two points in three minutes to trail 16-19. Bengal Warriors scored only their second point in five minutes to lead 21-18 after 25 minutes.Nitin Tomar scored with a raid point in the 29th minute as UP Yoddha reduced the deficit to just a single point. Deepak Narwal scored with a two point raid in the same minute to give Bengal Warriors 24-21 lead. UP Yoddha scored two quick points as they once again reduced gap again to just a single point in the 31st minute.UP Yoddha tied the match 25-25 in the 33rd minute as Jeeva Kumar made a tackle point. Bengal Warriors scored with a tackle point in the 36th minute to lead 26-25. Deepak Narwal achieved a super 10 with a two-point raid as Bengal Warriors led 28-26 after 37 minutes. UP Yoddha levelled the match at 29-29 with less than three minutes remaining.Jang Kun Lee scored with a raid point in the 39th minute and reduced UP Yoddha to two men and Bengal Warriors led 32-30. Mahesh Goud scored a bonus point as UP Yoddha trailed 31-32. Bengal Warriors won 32-31 in a closely fought encounter as they held their nerve in the last few seconds.