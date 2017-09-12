Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans Highlights - As It Happened

PREVIEW: The action moves to Sonipat now, hometown of the Haryana Steelers, and in the first match of the day we will have the Bengal Warriors taking on the Telugu Titans in what promises to be an exciting match. Telugu Titans will come into this game with some confidence, considering they had a fine showing against the Steelers on Sunday. Warriors meanwhile sit on top of Zone B and will almost certainly seal a spot in the playoffs with a victory.

Sep 12, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) That's it! It's all over, Bengal Warriors have stolen this one right at the end, they win 32-31!

Sep 12, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) Vikas with a successful raid for the Titans, but Jang Kun Lee fights back with another great raid to give Warriors the lead..They lead 32-31 for now..

Sep 12, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) Maninder with a brilliant raid, Warriors are looking to steal this one right at the end, they lead 31-30 now..

Sep 12, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Less than 3 minutes left, and Maninder Singh is helping Warriors fight back here. Still 30-25 in favour of the Titans though.

Sep 12, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Wow, Titans might just have sealed this one here, first a super raid from Salunkhe and then Bhupinder getting a bonus point. Score reads 30-20 in Titans favour.

Sep 12, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Titans maintaining a 4-point lead here for now, the score reads 23-19 in their favour as we approach the end of the game..

Sep 12, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with a successful raid here, and Titans maintaining a three point lead here for now, It's 21-18 in their favour as we head for a timeout, less than 10 minutes left!

Sep 12, 2017 8:41 pm (IST) Surjeet with a high five, as he gets Rahul Chaudhari with a brilliant thigh hold. Still 19-17 in favour of the Telugu Titans for now..

Sep 12, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Maninder with the first raid of the second half and it's a successful one, hge gets Rahul Chaudhari with a toe touch. 13-16 in favour of the Titans still though.

Sep 12, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) We have reached half-time here, and the Titans lead 15-12 at the moment, interesting second half coming up now.

Sep 12, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) This has been a close match so far, only three points is the difference between the two teams for now. Telugu Titans leading 15-12 for now.

Sep 12, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Super Tackle for the Bengal Warriors, the defence managing to stop the Iranian Mohsen Maghdouglou with some smart tactics. Surjeet Singh with a great tackle. We are level at 9-9.

Sep 12, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari gets the first touch point of the day, just about managing to escape Surjeet's tackle..

Sep 12, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Titans not taking anything sitting down here, Salunkhe with a successful do or die raid, then some great defence - first by Farhad and then Rahul Chaudhari with a brilliant ankle hold.

Sep 12, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Jang Kun Lee with a brilliant raid, takes away a point. Warriors up 4-2..

Sep 12, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Maninder Singh gets the first point of the day for Bengal Warriors with a bonus..we are level at 1-1 here with a couple of minutes gone..

Sep 12, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) So, both sets of players are on the mat and we are just minutes away from the action to begin. This should be an intriguing encounter!

Sep 12, 2017 7:54 pm (IST) For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh and Surjeet Singh will be the key players along with Korean reaider Jang Kun Lee. Titans meanwhile, will be depending upon star raider Rahul Chuadhari to deliver once again. His form has been instrunmental for the team.