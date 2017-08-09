Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriors, and will be looking to bounce back after a 21-21 draw against the Telugu Titans.This will be the fifth home match for the bulls, out of which they have won two, lost two and drawn one. Bengal Warriors meanwhile have won both the matches they have played so far.All eyes will be on Bulls captain Rohit Kumar as he will be looking to lead the team to a home victory in Nagpur. He will have the abled support of Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar in defence and Ajay Kumar in attack.For the Warriors, Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh along with Jang Kun Lee will be in the limelight.The match will be played on 9th August, Wednesday and it will start at 8PM IST.The game will be telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First.The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com.Live blog with regular score updates and commentary will be available on News18.com