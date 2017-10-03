GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Dabang Delhi Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Highlights: As It Happened

October 3, 2017, 9:34 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.

PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi sitting at the bottom of Zone A have no chance of qualifying for the play-offs. So they have nothing to lose here, and can just spoil Gujarat's night if they win. Gujarat on the other hand are the Zone A leaders, and are surely going through to the play-offs.

They would treat this as a practice match, that could help them in the later stage. All eyes will be on Sukesh Hegde, as he has been the raider in-form for Gujarat.
Oct 3, 2017 8:54 pm (IST)

Full-time: It's all over here. After two unsuccessful raids, the match gets over. It was a comfortable win for 42-22. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

4 empty raids on the trot. That is a rare sight. Sriram also comes back empty-handed. Scores remain 41-21 in favour of Gujarat. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:49 pm (IST)

Rohit comes with an empty raid. Then Gujarat defence committs a rare mistake. The score is now at 41-21.

Oct 3, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)

Vikas comes in for Sachin. Time-out is taken with that. Just 4 minutes left in the match. Score static at 41-18. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)

Atrachali gets one back. But it's too late to recover now. Gujarat are wasting time on the court now.  Rakesh gets a successful raid. It's 41-18.

Oct 3, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)

Another substitution. Viraj Vishnu comes in for Vishal. Will that make any change for Delhi? And with this Rakesh Narwal comes in with an unsuccessful raid. It's 40-16. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)

Time-out taken. Maghsodlou is off the court now. Rohit Baliyan comes in for him. With 10 minutes to go in the match it's 35-14. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)

The lead is beyond 20-points for Gujarat. It doesn't look like Delhi can make a comeback here. And with this Charanjit gets a successful raid. Now leading 34-12. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)

And finally Maghsodlou gets a raid point after a while. He needs to get many more to bring his team close to Gujarat. Delhi playing catching up game right now. It's 31-11.  

Oct 3, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

So the first point after half-time comes from an unsuccessful raid from Sriram of Delhi. It is followed by another such raid from Maghsodlou. It's 28-10.

Oct 3, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)

Half-time: Maghsodlou has been ordianary on the court for Delhi. After a series of empty raids, his counterpart Sachin gets a 2-point raid just before the buzzer. It's 27-9.

Oct 3, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)

What's happening here. Delhi are dealing in 1s. Gujarat inflict an all out. That takes them to 23. Delhi are way behind at 7.

Oct 3, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)

Chandran gets three quick raid points. And soon after that his teammate Rakesh Narwal gets a super raid. It's all happening too fast for Gujarat. Delhi have a;ready conceded a 10-point lead. It's 13-3.

Oct 3, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Sukesh Hegde has been in sublime form. It remains to be seen how he performs tonight. Delhi defenders don't seem to be challenging him. Sachin opens the account with a two point lead. It;s 2-0.

Oct 3, 2017 7:53 pm (IST)

It's match-time. There is nothing to choose between these two teams. One is assured of going to the next round, while the other is out on the court to play for pride. 

