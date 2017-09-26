Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Highlights - As It Happened

PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi will take on Patna Pirates in what is a must win game for the home side, they will be looking to fight back and move up the table, where they are currently placed at the bottom. They will be looking up to their inspirational skipper Miraj Sheykh for some guidance but will have they task cut out stopping Pardeep Narwal.

Sep 26, 2017 10:26 pm (IST) Dabang Delhi did manage to fight back but in the end Pardeep Narwal has again guided Patna to victory. The early advantage helping Patna, they win this one 36-34..

Sep 26, 2017 10:19 pm (IST) Both teams are level at the moment, 31-31 the score reads with less than 4 minutes to go..We are in for a thrilling finale..

Sep 26, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) This match is going right down to the wire here, Patna Pirates are leading 29-28 at the moment!

Sep 26, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Dabang Delhi ave takne the lead here, after inflicting an all out on the Patna Pirates! They lead 24-23.

Sep 26, 2017 10:01 pm (IST) Dabang Delhi have cut the lead to just three points now, Patna Pirates leading 21-18 with just 15 minutes left

Sep 26, 2017 9:49 pm (IST) Dabang Delhi have mounted a strong comeback here, after going down 13-0 initially. 18-13 in Patna Pirates favour at the end of the first half here.

Sep 26, 2017 9:40 pm (IST) Timeout taken, and Dabang Delhi slowly fighting back in this one here..The Patna Pirates still lead 13-5 though..

Sep 26, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Dabang Delhi finally springing back to life, great defence to hold Monu Goyat, score now reads 5-13 in Patna's favour with less than 10 minutes left in the first half.

Sep 26, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Patna Pirates have started off on fire here, Patna Pirates get an all out within 4 minutes of the start, and Pirates lead 10-0 at the moment.

Sep 26, 2017 9:27 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal starts with a super raid for Patna Pirates! The crowd firmly behind him, Patna Pirates lead 4-0!