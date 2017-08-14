Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants Continue Winning Run

Gujarat Fortunegiants recorded their third straight win after beating Jaipur Pink Panthers 27-20 in the fifth Pro Kabaddi League.A strong defensive performance and Sachin's raiding prowess laid the foundations for Gujarat's win, while Jaipur defenders struggled to score points.Sachin scored seven raid points, while Fazel Atrachali scored four tackle points for Gujarat Fortungiants.Gujarat remained top of the table in Zone A with 23 points from six games. Jaipur are bottom of the tale in Zone A with six points after three games.Jaipur Pink Panthers led 2-1 in the fourth minute as Gujarat Fortunegiants had a couple of empty raids. It was a cagey start from both teams with Jaipur leading 4-3 after seven minutes. Gujarat Fortunegiants led by Fazel Atrachali kept Jaipur raiders quiet as they led 5-4 in the 10th minute.Jaipur leveled the game at 6-6 in the 11th minute. Sachin scored with a two-point raid in 14th minute as Gujarat lead 9-6. Nitin Rawal scored with a two-point raid asJaipur tied the game at 9-9 after 18 minutes. It was 10-10 at the end of the first half of an evenly contested affair.Gujarat Fortunegiants scored the first point of the second half to lead 11-10 after 22 minutes. Sachin scored a raid point in the 25th minute to give Gujarat 13-11 lead.Jaipur raiders struggled to get points against a tight Gujarat defence as they trailed 13-16 in the 30th minute.Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted the first all out in 32nd minute to lead 21-14, which extended to 23-16 with their defence putting pressure on Jaipur raiders.Jasvir Singh had a disappointing game for Jaipur as he could score just one point in 35 minutes.Gujarat Fortunegiants cruised in the last five minutes as Jaipur tried to reduced the deficit to less than seven points. But Gujarat didn't relent as their defenders made it extremely hard for Jaipur to get points. Gujarat scored 13 tackle points and recorded a comfortable 27-20 win.