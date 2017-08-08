Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers: As It Happened

Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Haryana Steelers through our live blog.



Preview:



It is the battle of two new teams where Gujarat Fortunegiants will clash against Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru.



The last time these two teams clashed, there was no winner as both teams played out draw in Hyderabad. There was no separating the two teams as the final score was a thrilling 27-all.



Gujarat have been undefeated in the tournament thus far as in their first match of the season, they beat Dabang Delhi. While their second game was a tie. But the same cannot be said by Haryana as they lost their opening game against U Mumba and then the draw.





Aug 8, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Full time: First win of the season for Haryana Steelers as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants by 32-20. Haryana are known for their defensive qualities but it was their raiders who really won them this match.

Aug 8, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) With just one minute to go, Abouzar Mighani gets a yellow card and he won't play any further part in the game. Haryana lead by 30-20. Things going from bad to worse for Gujarat.

Aug 8, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Two more points for Haryana Steelers as it is a super tackle. Rakesh Narwal with the unsuccessful raid for Gujarat.

Aug 8, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) With under 4 four minutes to go, Haryana raiders are wasting time as the should do in such scenario when they are leading by 26-19. Just three defenders on the court for Haryana and Gujarat will have to take the intitative if they want something out of this match.

Aug 8, 2017 8:51 pm (IST) Super tackle comes in and that is two points for Haryana Steelers. Sachin with an unsuccessful raid and Haryana wins two points to extend their lead to 26-18.

Aug 8, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Mahendra Rajput with a succesful raid and wins a touch point for Gujarat. While their defenders make it a double star performance as they oust Surjeet Singh. Haryana now lead only by 23-17

Aug 8, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) First super raid of the match and surprisingly, its Gujarat who have affected it. Three points to the men in orange and Haryana now lead 23-15.

Aug 8, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Haryana are completely on top of their game at the moment as they have opened a 10 point lead over Gujarat. Sachin is the latest with an unsuccessful raid and he concedes a point.

Aug 8, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Another moment of brilliance by Haryana's Vikas Kandola as he was caught by Iranian Fazel. However, he has the presence of mind to touch the line with his legs. And to follow it up, Haryana defenders oust the Gujarat raider and that means they are all-out. Haryana lead 19-11.

Aug 8, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Do and die raid for the Fortunegiants but the raider goes out of the line and concedes a point. Haryana lead 18-11 and Gujarat are staring down the barell just 7 minutes into the second half.

Aug 8, 2017 8:36 pm (IST) Rohit Gulia with an unsuccessful raid and Haryana wins two points courtesy of a super tackle. Haryana lead by 15-11.

Aug 8, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) Mohit Chillar fails to grab hold of the raider and Surinder Nada wins a point for Gujarat Fortunegiants. Haryana now lead by 13-10.

Aug 8, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Half-time: Haryana end the first half with a defensive point and they lead by 13-9. Gujarat will have their work cut out in the second half if they want to make a comeback against this formidable defensive Haryana side.

Aug 8, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Surender Nada with a cheeky raid point for Haryana as the defender was busy talking to the bench and Nada ran to him to touch him. Haryana Lead 12-9 in the final minute of the half.

Aug 8, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Haryana have once again opened a two point lead as Sukesh Hedge with an unsuccessful tackle and Haryana defenders with a super tackle.

Aug 8, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Gujarat have finally managed to level the match at 7-7 with a stunning defensive tackle. Deepak Kumar Dahiya with the unsuccessful raid for Haryana.

Aug 8, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers with successful review as replays showed that the Gujarat defender's leg was outside of the last line of the court. Haryana lead 7-5.

Aug 8, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Sachin with a successful raid and Gujarat have hit back strongly into the match. Haryana now lead by 6-5 with 10 minutes gone in the first half.

Aug 8, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Just three defenders were present in the court for Gujarat and they come up with a super tackle. Gujarat win two points. Haryana now lead by 6-4.

Aug 8, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Stunning raid by VIkas Kandola as successfully evades and touches the line after two Gujarat defenders tried to grab hold of him. Haryana lead 6-1

Aug 8, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) First points on the board for Gujarat as Vikas Kandola comes up with an unsuccessful raid. But in the next raid, Haryana defenders get the better of raider Mahendra Rajput. Haryana lead 4-1

Aug 8, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde is stopped by the Haryana defenders during raid and Haryana extend their lead to 3-0. Good start by the men in blue.

Aug 8, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Surjeet Singh wins the first points for Haryana. Two defenders tried to stop the Gujarat raider but were unsucessful to do so and concede two points. Haryana lead 2-0.

Aug 8, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) TOSS: Sukesh Hegde wins the toss for Gujarat and they have opted to take the left hand side of the court.

Aug 8, 2017 7:54 pm (IST) The players are coming out on the pitch and expect a blockbuster match in Bengaluru between the two teams who are playing in the league for the first time.

