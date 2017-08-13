GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match Highlights

News18.com | August 13, 2017, 10:22 PM IST
PREVIEW: In the second match of the day, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Fortunegiants have reversed the trend usually experienced by home teams, with a couple of important wins. The crowd too has been vociferous in their support, now they will face their neighbours - the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the day. Who will come out on top?
Aug 13, 2017 10:20 pm (IST)

That's it, it's all over here. Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken this one. They continue to dominate the home leg, winning this one 27-20!

Aug 13, 2017 10:13 pm (IST)

Fortunegiants have an eight point lead here with less than 4 minutes to go, score reads 25-17 in favour of the home team.

Aug 13, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)

Panthers are getting points on the board but Fortunegiants still maintain a strong lead here, they are up 23-16 for now!

Aug 13, 2017 10:01 pm (IST)

Fortunegiants inflict an all out on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, they rush to a 7-point lead. Score reads 21-14 in Gujarat's favour.

Aug 13, 2017 9:57 pm (IST)

Fortunegiants are leading 14-13 here, with less than 13 minutes left.  This game can still go anywhere!

Aug 13, 2017 9:53 pm (IST)

4 minutes gone in the second half, and still both the teams are tied. Scoreline reads 11-11!

Aug 13, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)

That's it, we have reached the end of first half and the Jaipur Pink Panthers have fought their way back into this one, we are level at 10-10!

Aug 13, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants rushing to a 3-point lead here, they are leading 9-6 with less than 5 minutes left in the first half.

Aug 13, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Both teams battling it out neck-to-neck for now, score currently reads 6-6!

Aug 13, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Eight minutes gone here, and we are level at 4-4..Sukesh Hegde again leading from the front for Gujarat Fortunegiants!

Aug 13, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants have taken the early lead here, but a rather close tie so far. 3 minutes gone and it's 1-0 in Gujarat's favour.

Aug 13, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

Both sets of players are on the mat, and we are just minutes away from the start of a rather interesting tie!

