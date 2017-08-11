Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba - As It Happened

PREVIEW: In the first match of Ahmedabad leg, home team Gujarat Fortunegiants will face U Mumba on Friday evening. While the home side are coming into this game with a loss under their belt, meanwhile U Mumba won their last match. Gujarat will be playing their first home match. Anup Kumar will again be looking to star for the team from Mumbai as they look to get a victory over Gujarat.

Aug 11, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) That's it, its all over. Gujarat Fortunegiants absolutely dominant on the day here. They have won this one 39-21 and the stadium has erupted. Dominant performance from the home team, leaving Anup Kumar and U Mumba totally stunned here.

Aug 11, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) All out again for U Mumba, Fortunegiants have completely outplayed them. The home team leading 37-20 here now.

Aug 11, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) U Mumba in danger of being all out again, Rohit Gulia gets a couple of points here again. Fortunegiants leading 33-19.

Aug 11, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Shrikant Jadhav comes in and fails, it has been the story of the night for U Mumba, Fortunegiants leading 29-15 here.

Aug 11, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Anup Kumar again trying a toe touch, but Aboxar gets him by the ankle hold! High 5 for him here, Gujarat Fortunegiants leading 28-15 here!

Aug 11, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Teams decide to break for a timeout, U Mumba need some magic to comeback in this one.

Aug 11, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Abozal gets a green card there, if he gets another green card, he could be off.

Aug 11, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Kashilinga Adike, who has had a quite game so far, gets a point on the raid as he evades Sunil Kumar's tackle. But still 25-12 in favour of the Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Aug 11, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) How did he do that?! Rohit Gulia drives and dodges to score and leave the @U_Mumba defence in tatters! #GUJvMUM — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 11, 2017

Aug 11, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Hegde gets two points again! 24-9 in favour of the Gujarat Fortunegiants for now. The home team do look in inspired form here today

Aug 11, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Anup Kumar with a brilliant toe touch there on Fazel Atrachali, can U Mumba mount a comeback? 20-7 to Gujarat Fortunegiants for now.

Aug 11, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) That's the end of the first half, and Fortunegiants have a 14-point lead for now. The home crowd is considerably happy. Anup Kumar will need a solid team talk to get his team back in ths one! 20-6 to Gujarat for now.

Aug 11, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Gujarat Fortunegiants inflict an all out now, they rush to a 20-6 lead! U Mumba might already be out of this now

Aug 11, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Shabeer Bapu with a raid, and he returns empty handed, U Mumba really struggling in attack today. It's 14-5 to the Gujarat Fortunegiants for now

Aug 11, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) U Mumba's defensive efforts keeping them in the game here, Kuldeep with a brilliant thigh hold to keep the Gujarat raider in tact. 11-5 in favour of Gujarat for now.

Aug 11, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Anup Kumar gets U Mumba off the mark with a bonus point, but he is taken down by Abozar. 9-1 to Gujarat.

Aug 11, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Gujarat Fortunegiants have gotten off to an absolute flier here, another couple of points and they have rushed to a 6-0 lead!

Aug 11, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) A couple of empty raids to start with, its still 0-0 here with a couple of minutes gone..

Aug 11, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde gets the first point on board for Gujarat Fortunegiants..Gujarat take the first point, and then U Mumba fail in a do or die raid. 2-0 to Gujarat

Aug 11, 2017 7:58 pm (IST) Ayushman Khurana singing the national anthem as we prepare for the start of an exciting match..

Aug 11, 2017 7:55 pm (IST) Both sets of players are on the mat and we are just minutes away from the start of what promises to be an exciting tie.

Aug 11, 2017 7:50 pm (IST) Sukesh Hegde will be hoping that he can help Gujarat Fortunegiants get their home leg off to a good start.

Aug 11, 2017 7:45 pm (IST) Anup Kumar will be the important player for U Mumba, remember he has been instrumental in his side's form this year, both in defence and in raiding.