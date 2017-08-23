Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Haryana Steelers Beat Dabang Delhi 27-25

PREVIEW: Dabang Delhi chief coach Ramesh Bhendigiri feels that the team is gelling well and he is now more aware of his players' strengths and weaknesses as they get ready to face Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Wednesday. Delhi snapped a four-match losing streak in Ahmedabad on August 17 defeating Tamil Thalaivas. They had begun PKL season five defeating former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in their opening match in Hyderabad — and then they suffered four consecutive losses. "We are slowly getting to know about our strengths and weaknesses and the way we should go about it. There were some technical and strategic errors and now I think, as we are going through intensive training day by day, we have corrected our mistakes," Ramesh said on Tuesday. Ramesh said their Iranian raiders Abolfazl Magsodolou and Meraj Sheykh are getting their form and rhythm back.

Aug 23, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) The Haryana guys have almost sealed it here as Meraj fails to make a successful raid and the score reads 27-25 with the game coming to an end. The second half was a quality one with Delhi making a good comeback here. Perfect start to the night as UP gear up to play the next game.

Aug 23, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) Meraj has done it and picked a point here to make it 25-24 with just 2 minutes left in the game. In fact, it is under 2 minutes. But haryana are not ready to hold back. Pick up 2 points as the score reads 26-25 in favour of Haryana with 1 minute left in the game.

Aug 23, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) 2 empty raids before a brilliant effort from Delhi sees the score level with 3 minutes left in the game. Deepak Dahiya is beautifully blocked by the Delhi defenders as the game looks set to go down to the wire here

Aug 23, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) 2 empty raids follow before Vikas is stopped by Delhi to pick two important points and make the score read 24-22 wth 5 minutes to go in the game. But Abolfazl makes a solid move here as he keeps buying time in the Haryana half ans gets a point to make it 24-23 with 4 minutes to go

Aug 23, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Deepak breaks the board and makes it 23-20 in favour of Haryana here. But that isn't all as Haryana now increase the lead by another point as Abolfazl has an unsuccessful raid and also ends up getting a green card to make it 24-20.

Aug 23, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Abolfazl makes that 21-20 as he picks a point for Delhi. That was a good effort from him, but Haryana make it 22-20 as Deepak has a successful raid here. 8 minutes to go for the game to end and both teams are looking to give it their all. 3 empty raids follow as Abolfazl, Vikas and Shubham fail to make inroads.

Aug 23, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Meraj starts with an unsuccessful raid after the time out as Haryana take another point and make it 21-19, a lead of 2 points as the game enters the last 10 minutes.

Aug 23, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) 4 empty raids follow and after that it is Deepak Dahiya who picks a point for Haryana to make it 20-19 as the game has 10 minutes left on the clock. Delhi must keep the momentum going and ensure that they keep staying positive here.

Aug 23, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Meraj has a successful raid here and makes it 18-14. Vikas then has an unsuccessful raid and the score reads 19-17. Abolfazl now makes that 19 all. Great show by Delhi in the second half.

Aug 23, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) 3 empty raid follows again after Surjeet's unsuccessful raid. There have been way too many empty raids here. 2 points now for Meraj as he puts Delhi to 17-13. Vikas shines for Haryana as the score goes up to 18-13.

Aug 23, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Meraj starts with an empty raid here as the score reads 17-9. 3 empty raids follow after that. Shubhan finally gets a successful raid as the score reads 17-10. But Surjeet fails to make it count and an unsuccessful raid sees the score become 17-11

Aug 23, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) After 4 empty raids, Deepak Dahiya has an unsuccessful raid as Delhi pick another point to make it 16-9. But Abolfazl also fails and that makes it 17-9 in favour of Haryana with 10 second to go and it remains at that after the first half.

Aug 23, 2017 8:21 pm (IST) Delhi are starting to look good at the end of the half here as they pick another point as Vikas has an unsuccessful raid here. The score reads 15-8. But Haryana make it 16-8 again as R Sriram has an unsuccessful raid with 2 minutes left in the half

Aug 23, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Vikas Khandola strikes this time and makes it 15-5 as the 10 point gap could come back to haunt the Delhi players. 5 minutes left in the half. Abolfazl picks a point for Delhi as the score now reads 15-6. Deepak has an empty raid and Abolfazl has struck again and this time he makes it 15-7 and the gap is going down.

Aug 23, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Surjeet does it again for Haryana and the score moves to 13-5. Abolfazl and Surjeet again have empty raids as things aren't looking tro good for Delhi here. Haryana pick another point to make it 14-5.

Aug 23, 2017 8:17 pm (IST) Finally something to smile about for Delhi as Abolfazl picks up two points to make that 12-5. Deepak and Meraj again have empty raids and that is what is making things tough for Delhi as they are failing to keep the lead under control. 7 minutes to go in the half.

Aug 23, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Another brilliant raid by Deepak as he picks 3 points to take the score to 11-3. Delhi need to buck up and not let the game slip here. Meraj has another empty raid before Surjeet picks a point to make it 12-3 for Haryana.

Aug 23, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) 4 empty raids follow as both teams are looking to play it smart here. But Haryana break the flow and pick a point to make it 7-3 as Vikas has a successful raid. Now another point for Haryana as the score reads 8-3 as the Haryana boys are bouncing ahead here.

Aug 23, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) 2 points here for Haryana as Deepak Kumar Dahiya shows great agility and insight to put Haryana in the lead as the score reads 5-3 in favour of Haryana. Meraj now has an unsuccessful raid for Delhi as the score moves to 6-3 in favour of Haryana.

Aug 23, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Surjeet makes that 2-3 for Haryana before an unsuccessful raid from Abolfazl sees the score settled at 3-3. Two empty raids follow from both teams as the score reads at 3-3. 14 minutes left in this half.

Aug 23, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Abolfazl gets a point again for Delhi and makes it 2-0 before Deepak Kumar Dahiya picks a point for Haryana and make it 2-1. Now Vikas has an unsuccessful raid as Delhi go up 3-1. Nilesh Shinde is injured here and Suresu comes in

Aug 23, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Haryana wins the toss and pick the left court. Immediately a point for Delhi as Surjeet Singh has an unsuccessful raid. Empty raids from Meraj and Deepak Kumar before Ravi Dalal also has an empty raid.