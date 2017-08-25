Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Jaipur Pink Panthers Edge U Mumba 39-26

Jaipur Pink Panthers crushed U Mumba 39-36 as the latter suffered their fourth defeat in the fifth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Friday.Jasvir Singh scored 10 points and Pawan Kumar scored nine points to lead their team to victory. For U Mumba, captain Anup Kumar had a disappointing game.This was Jaipur's fourth victory of the season as they now have 22 points from six games. U Mumba crashed to their fourth defeat of the season and have 17 points from seven games.U Mumba scored two points in the first three minutes to lead 2-0. Jaipur defence did the scoring in the initial minutes as they led 4-3 after five minutes.Pawan scored with a two-point raid in the seventh minute as Jaipur led 7-3.Kuldeep Singh scored with a three-point raid in the eighth minute as U Mumba trailed 6-7. It was a close game for the first ten minutes as both teams were tied at 8-8.In the 12th minute Jaipur inflicted an all out on Mumbai to lead 13-8. Jasvir Singh scored with a three-point raid as Jaipur led 18-9 after 16 minutes.Jaipur were relentless in the first half as they went in the break 24-14.Jaipur continued their impressive game as they inflicted an all out on Mumbai in the 26th minute to lead 35-19. Afterwards, it was just a matter of time for Jaipur to seal the match.