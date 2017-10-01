Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Jaipur Pink Panthers Vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through our live blog.
PREVIEW: Jaipur Pink Panthers had a close match against Tamil Thaliavas on Saturday. If they want to win here against Bengal Warriors, they will have to come up with a better showing. Jasvir Singh might not be a part of the team due to an injury.
As far as Bengal are concerned, they are more or less through to the play-offs. Their team has been doing really well, and has international star like Jang Kun Lee. This match is going to be a tight one.
