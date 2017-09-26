Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Live Blog: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Tamil Thalaivas

New Delhi: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's first match is between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Tamil Thalaivas.



PREVIEW: Iranian, Fazel Atrachali has been churning out consistent performances throughout the season. Similar would be expected from the Gujarat player. He performs well, it is a given that his team will come up with the goods too. Being second on the table, there are not many concerns for the team.



While Tamil Thalaivas, despite winning their previous match are languishing at the bottom. Skipper Ajay Thakur needs to lead from the front to challenge the Gujarat side.

Sep 26, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Thalaivas raiders barring Thakur have been mediocre. That problem is showing. Too much pressure on just one man to handle. In the meantime, he gets a bonus point. It's 16-9 in favour of Gujarat.

Sep 26, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Woah! Sukesh gets a super raid. Touches three defenders and gets three crucial points. It's early lead for Gujarat. 13-6.

Sep 26, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Chandran and Sachin get two successful raids. Thalaivas defence being tested here. It's 8-6 in favour of Gujarat.

Sep 26, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Good start for the Tamil Thalaivas. Ajay Thakur gets a point and with that completes his 400 raid points in PKL career. It's 5-4.