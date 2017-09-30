Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Live Blog: Puneri Paltans vs UP Yoddha

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha.



PREVIIEW: Both teams look evenly matched in terms of experience and quality of players. In fact they are in third positions in their respective groups. There is a lot to play here for both the teams as they are on the brink of play-offs.



For UP, a lot depends on how Nitin Tomar performs for his team. In the previous match he scored 15 points, and would like to continue his golden form here.



Sep 30, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) A very slow start to the match, this. Into the sixth minute, there have been a lot of empty raids. Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal get one point each. It's 2-2.