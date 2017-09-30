Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Live Blog: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.
PREVIEW: Thalaivas, though have been lackluster throughout the tournament, they did show some sparks of brilliance. Ajay Thakur has taken the responsibility of taking his team into the next round, but hasn't had much support from his other teammates.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, has Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar who have performed exceptionally well for the team. It should be an easy outing for them.
