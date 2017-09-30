GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Live Blog: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

News18.com | September 30, 2017, 9:44 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.

PREVIEW: Thalaivas, though have been lackluster throughout the tournament, they did show some sparks of brilliance. Ajay Thakur has taken the responsibility of taking his team into the next round, but hasn't had much support from his other teammates.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, has Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar who have performed exceptionally well for the team. It should be an easy outing for them.
Sep 30, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)

Half-time: Jaipur snatch back the lead from Thalaivas. This could be detrimental in the scond half too. But till this point there is hardly any difference between the two teams. It's 17-15.

Sep 30, 2017 9:39 pm (IST)

And Thalaivas take lead for the first time in the game. They get a super tackle that gives them three points. It's 13-12.

Sep 30, 2017 9:35 pm (IST)

Thalaivas are giving a good fight here, courtesy their defence. The lead for Jaipur is just two points. It's 11-9.

Sep 30, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur gets first points on the board. But in the next raid Tushar Patil gets three. It's 3-1 for Jaipur.

Sep 30, 2017 9:20 pm (IST)

It's match-time. Tamil Thalaivas are up against Jaipur pink Panthers. Ajay Thakur will be hoping to win another game here.

