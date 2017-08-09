Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors - As It Happened

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Bengal Warriors, and will be looking to bounce back after a 21-21 draw against the Telugu Titans.



This will be the fifth home match for the bulls, out of which they have won two, lost two and drawn one. Bengal Warriors meanwhile have won both the matches they have played so far.



All eyes will be on Bulls captain Rohit Kumar as he will be looking to lead the team to a home victory in Nagpur. He will have the abled support of Ravinder Pahal, Ashish Kumar in defence and Ajay Kumar in attack.



For the Warriors, Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh along with Jang Kun Lee will be in the limelight.





Aug 9, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over here, Bulls have ended their streak of not winning games with a convincing 31-25 win over the Bengal Warriors. Bulls will surely be among the favourites for the title here. This victory also takes them to the top of Zone A!

Aug 9, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Less than a minute to go, and smart tactics from the Bulls have all but put Warriors out of this game The deficit is 7 points for now, and Warriors would like it to stay that way and take a point away from this match

Aug 9, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Bulls clearly playing for the time here, with less than 4 minutes left. Bulls have a clear 7-point lead for now, Warriors will have to do something monumental to turn this around from here

Aug 9, 2017 8:49 pm (IST) Bulls defence again showing their class here, they are leading 28-20 here with 4 minutes to go!

Aug 9, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Bulls again pinning down Lee with some sublime defence, it's 27-20 in favour of the team from South

Aug 9, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) 25-20 in favour of the Bulls as we approach the final 7 minutes of this match, both teams looking to play safe for now and taking it to the final minute!

Aug 9, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Bulls effect an all out here, Jang Kun Lee is caught by the defence. 24-18 now in favour of the Bengaluru Bulls. With almost 10 minutes left.

Aug 9, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Wow, Ajay Kumar with a brilliant super raid. He earns four points here, and also the Warriors down to just two men Gam changing raid you have to say

Aug 9, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Bengaluru Bulls defence looks impenetrable for now, another superb ankle hold and they are level on points with the Warriors. It's 16-16 for now.

Aug 9, 2017 8:30 pm (IST) Finally an all out for the Warriors, they will get 3 points. Warriors leading 16-15 now!

Aug 9, 2017 8:29 pm (IST) Bulls, again on verge of being all out pull off a brilliant raid, but Lee again raiding brilliantly. It's 14-13 in Bulls favour

Aug 9, 2017 8:27 pm (IST) A couple of empty raids to start off the second half, followed by some great defence by the Warriors. It's 12-11 in favour of the Bulls for now.

Aug 9, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) We have now come to an end of the first half, Rohit Kumar with inspirational display for the Bulls. Bulls leading 12-10 at half-time here.

Aug 9, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Another super tackle for the Bulls! Ravinder Bahal this time with a great tackle, Bulls get two points and they rush to a 11-9 lead.

Aug 9, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Super Tackle for the Bulls! Rohit Kumar again rising to the fore with the team in trouble, getting Lee with just two defenders. It's 9-8 now in Bulls favour

Aug 9, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Warriors levelling with another superb defence show, Rohit Kumar's do-or-die raid fails and we are level at 5 points each.

Aug 9, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Warriors fighting back in htis one, Lee getting his kick right and reducing the Bulls lead to just 1 point, 5-4 to the Bulls for now.

Aug 9, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Bulls have started off with a bang here! 3 minuts gone, and they are already 3-0 up here, Warriors down to 4 people on the mat!

Aug 9, 2017 7:50 pm (IST) We are just 10 minutes away from the start, and the stadium is really filling up here in Nagpur for the big game!

Aug 9, 2017 7:36 pm (IST) For Bengal Warriors, Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh along with Jang Kun Lee will be in the limelight. Lee has been intstrunmental with his raids for the Bengal Warriors so far.

Aug 9, 2017 7:29 pm (IST) Will be interesting to see how Raohit Kumar led Bulls team respond after yesterday's draw against the Telugu Titans, home teams playing so many matches in a row often struggle. Will Bulls break the trend?