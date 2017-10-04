Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Score: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
News18.com | October 4, 2017, 8:32 PM IST
PREVIEW: Pro Kabaddi completes 10 weeks of high octane action, and in today's penultimate game for the Chennai leg, U Mumba take on the Haryana Steelers in what promises to be an exciting game. A win for the Steelers will almost certainly confirm their spot in the next round, while a win for U Mumba will bring it level om points with the Steelers.
Oct 4, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)
We start off the second half with a couple of empty raids before the Steelers get the first point of the half with fine defence. They lead 23-16 now.
Oct 4, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
What a great half of Kabaddi that has been, Haryana Steelers leading 22-16, but this game is far from over. U Mumba have bounced back in the past and will be looking to do just the same after the break!
Oct 4, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)
Just when U Mumba were on the verge of knock out, Kuldeep Singh with a brilliant super raid. U Mumba reduce the deficit to two points. Haryana Steelers leading 15-13
Oct 4, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Vikas with a great raid, gets two points and the topsy-turvy nature of the game continues. Haryana Steelers are up 12-10!
Oct 4, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Anup Kumar with a brilliant super raid there, and U Mumba take the lead for the first time in the game. They are up 10-8 here!
Oct 4, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)
Kashilinga gets two points with a brilliant raid, still 7-6 though, in favour of the Haryana Steelers.
Oct 4, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
U Mumba fight back with some great defence from Surinder Nada, we are level at 3-3 with 5 minutes gone.
Oct 4, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)
Shrikant helps U Mumba get off the mark with a fine hand touch, 3-1 to Haryana Steelers still though.
Oct 4, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)
Haryana Steelers get off the mark with a bonus point, and then follow it up with some brilliant defence. Steelers leading 2-0
Oct 4, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)
Both sets of players are on the mat and we are just minutes away from action! Stay tuned
Oct 4, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)
Rishank Devadiga along with Kashilinga Adake have been the in-form players for U Mumba in attack, meanwhile the defence with Surinder Singh and Joginder Narwal has looked impenetrable,
Oct 4, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)
Both teams have played 18 matches each so far, with Steelers winning 9 and U Mumba winning 10 matches so far, both teams come into this game with some great form behind them and hence one can expect this to be a thrilling encounter!
Oct 4, 2017 7:34 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! The first match of the day sees U Mumba taking on the Haryana Steelers in what promises to be an exciting match! Do join us for all the live action.