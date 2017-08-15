Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match Highlights

PREVIEW: Both the teams in the fixture are filled with star players, and have been in great form. Both - Puneri Paltans and Bengal Warriors - have won two games each, having played three. Maninder Singh and Jang Kun Lee have been the stars for Bengal Warriors, whereas Deepak Niwas Hooda and Rajesh Mondal have shined brightly for the Puneri Paltans. This promises to be another mouth-watering clash!

Aug 15, 2017 9:03 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over here. The difference between the two teams bein double, Puneri Paltans win this one 34-17!

Aug 15, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Less than a minute left, and you have to say mere formalities left now. Pune leading 33-17 for now here.

Aug 15, 2017 8:57 pm (IST) Less than 5 minutes left now, the deficit still 13 points as Ram Singh gets a 5-point. Pune leading 30-17

Aug 15, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) Less than 7 minutes to go here, and Bengal might be better off eyeing 1 point here, remember they get a point if the deficit of loss is 7 or less points.

Aug 15, 2017 8:47 pm (IST) Maninder Singh getting 1 point for the Puneri Paltans with the raid here, still a 13-point deficit for the Warriors. 27-14 in favour of Pune

Aug 15, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) Maninder Singh with another failed raid, it has been a rather disappointing day for him. Pune leading 25-12 here for now.

Aug 15, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Yet another all out inflicted by the Puneri Paltans here, this time Rajesh Mondla getting two players in a single raid. Pune leading 24-11 here.

Aug 15, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Second half has started with a couple of empty raids here for now, Puneri Paltans still maintaining a 7-point lead, currently 18-11 in their favour.

Aug 15, 2017 8:26 pm (IST) Warriors get in a super tackle right at the stroke of half-time to cut the lead to 7 points, but that's still a big margin to cover for Bengal Warriors in the second half. 17-10 to Pune at half time

Aug 15, 2017 8:23 pm (IST) Sandeep Narwal again with a brilliant hand touch, Pune leading 18-7 here, and they are running away with this one now!

Aug 15, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Briiliant from Pune, Narwal with the raid and he gets both the mens in a single raid. Pune get an all out, Pune leading 12-6 now

Aug 15, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors with a do-or-die raid, Lee gets a handtouch but Pune review. Rahman looks sure that Lee didn't touch. This is a close one, and review is successful! Lee can't believe it. This means Bengal down to two men in danger of being all out, scre reads 8-5 in Pune's favour.

Aug 15, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Nine minutes gone here, and the teams are level at 5-5 so far. As expected, this is turning out to be a close match

Aug 15, 2017 8:06 pm (IST) More with a superb toe touch there, Puneri Paltans level the scores at 3-3 with 15 minutes to go in the first half.

Aug 15, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors take the first point of the day, and its a bonus point. They lead 1-0.

Aug 15, 2017 7:58 pm (IST) Siddharth Malhotra will be singing the national anthem - and we are just minutes away from the start here.

Aug 15, 2017 7:55 pm (IST) Jang Kune Lee and Sandeep Narwal - two of the star raiders so far will be battling each other in this, will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one!

Aug 15, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) This is the start of the interzonal weeks in Pro Kabaddi, and we couldn't have asked for a better clash to start with, two evenly matched teams will take on each other in this mouth watering clash.