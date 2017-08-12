Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Scores: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

PREVIEW: Rahul Chaudhari led Telugu Titans will be looking to avenge their defeat to the UP Yoddha when the two teams clash in Ahmedabad on Saturday. UP Yoddha faced a crushing loss against Bengal Warriors with their key players missing, for them the onus will be on the likes of Rajesh Narwal and Jeeva Kumar, along with a bunch of other younger players.



TEAM:



UP Yoddha:

Nitesh Kumar, Pankaj, Sulieman Kabir, Rajesh Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Nitin Tomar, Rishank Devadiga, Hadi Tajik, Gurvinder Singh, Surendra Singh, Mahesh Goud, Santosh B.S, Ajvender Singh, Rohit Kumar, Sanoj Kumar, Gulveer Singh, Sunil, Sagar B. Krishna



Telugu Titans:

Rahul Chaudhari, Vishal Bharadwaj, Athul M S, Sombir, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Kumar, Rohit Rana, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari ,Vinod Kumar, Amit Singh Chillar, Vikas Kumar, Vikas, Nilesh Salunke, Vinoth Kumar, Munish, Vikrant, Ankit Malik, Elangeshwaran R

Aug 12, 2017 9:06 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over here. UP Yoddha get the maximum points here, winning 39-32, the team certainly looks happy, trouble mounts for Telugu Titans who have lost their seventh match of the tournament.

Aug 12, 2017 9:04 pm (IST) A do or die raid for UP Yoddha, and Nitesh pulls it off brilliantly for tem, Score is 38-31 in favour of the UP Yoddha.

Aug 12, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) Telugu Titans are are all out here now, the score reads 36-29 in favour of them for now, they have now called a timeout with less than 4 minutes left!

Aug 12, 2017 8:55 pm (IST) Rakshith seems to have twisted his knee, he is wrenching in pain here at the moment, currently 31-28 in favour of UP Yoddha, seems like a medical timeout here,

Aug 12, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Tomar gets a running hand touch on Titans star Rahul Chuahdari, this might be the key in the latter stages here!

Aug 12, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) After the break, UP Yodha have surged a head here, they are leading 28-26 at the moment.

Aug 12, 2017 8:46 pm (IST) UP Yoddha have fought back here, less than 10 minutes left here and we are level at 25-25 as we break for a timeout, intersting final few minutes coming up

Aug 12, 2017 8:42 pm (IST) UP Yoddha are all out here, the first one of the game, and Telugu Titans get 3 points, its currently 24-22 in favour of the Telugu Titans.

Aug 12, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Surender gets two points tehre from the raid, and saves UP Yoddha from all out, it's 20-19 in favour of UP Yoddha.

Aug 12, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) This is turning out to be a tight contest, Rahul Chaudhari trying to get something extra there, but he is held well by the UP defence, we are level at 17-17 for now

Aug 12, 2017 8:28 pm (IST) We have reached half-time here, it's 14-13 in favour of the UP Yoddha so far. This has been a close game so far, do join us for the second half action

Aug 12, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Rishank bought down by Titans defense there, but he goes for a review and it shows Vishal Bhardwaj had gone into the lobbies before getting a touch, this means both teams get one point. it's 14-12 in favour of UP Yoddha for now

Aug 12, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) UP Yodha ahve fought back to draw level here, with Rishank Battling his way past Telugu Titans defender. We are level at 11-11 here!

Aug 12, 2017 8:14 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with a super raid there! Superb, he gets 4 points from that raid there, Telugu Titans leading 10-7 now! That's what you call a turnaround!

Aug 12, 2017 8:11 pm (IST) Superb double thigh hold on Nilesh Salunke by Rajesh Narwal to draw the UP Yoddha level here, we are level at 5-5 here.

Aug 12, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) UP Yoddha are fighting back in this one, staying toe to toe with the Telugu Titans for now, it's 4-3 in favour of Telugu Titans with 5 minutes gone in the first half.

Aug 12, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Telugu Titans get the first points of the day, as Nitin Tomar is swept off the court before raid king Rahul Choudhari comes back with a bonus point. 2-0 to the Titans for now

Aug 12, 2017 7:56 pm (IST) Both sets of players are now on the mat, with UP Yodha led by Nitin Tomar and Telugu Titans led by Rahul Chaudhari.

Aug 12, 2017 7:54 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari will again hold the key for Telugu Titans, while Jeeva Kumar and Rajesh Narwal are likely to hold all the aces for UP Yoddha, remember last time when these two teams met, UP Yoddha came out on top.