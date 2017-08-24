Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Scores: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

PREVIEW: The final match of the Lucknow leg sees home team UP Yoddha taking on the Telugu Titans in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The UP Yoddhas are yet to win a match in this leg, and will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for. They were encouraging signs on Wednesday as they managed to end their losing streak. Nitin Tomar and Co. will be looking to stop Rahul Chaudhari and co. from piling further misery on the home team.
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs