Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Scores: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

PREVIEW: The final match of the Lucknow leg sees home team UP Yoddha taking on the Telugu Titans in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The UP Yoddhas are yet to win a match in this leg, and will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for. They were encouraging signs on Wednesday as they managed to end their losing streak. Nitin Tomar and Co. will be looking to stop Rahul Chaudhari and co. from piling further misery on the home team.

Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Three blank raids to start with here, and we are level at 0-0..

Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Rishank misses the do or die raid here for the UP Yoddha, Titans leading 2-1 for now..

Aug 24, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) UP Yoddhas win the toss, and Telugu Titans will raid first..

Aug 24, 2017 7:55 pm (IST) We are just moments away from the start as both the players are on the mats, the atmosphere has been absolutely electric in Lucknow!

Aug 24, 2017 7:40 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga will be they key players for UP Yoddha if they are to hold a strong Telugu Titans side.

Aug 24, 2017 7:28 pm (IST) Remember. UP Yoddha are yet to win a match in there home leg, and they will be looking to give some reasons to cheer to their loyal fans