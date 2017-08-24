GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Scores: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

News18.com | August 24, 2017, 8:03 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
PREVIEW: The final match of the Lucknow leg sees home team UP Yoddha taking on the Telugu Titans in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The UP Yoddhas are yet to win a match in this leg, and will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for. They were encouraging signs on Wednesday as they managed to end their losing streak. Nitin Tomar and Co. will be looking to stop Rahul Chaudhari and co. from piling further misery on the home team.
Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

Three blank raids to start with here, and we are level at 0-0..

Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)

Rishank misses the do or die raid here for the UP Yoddha, Titans leading 2-1 for now..

Aug 24, 2017 8:02 pm (IST)

UP Yoddhas win the toss, and Telugu Titans will raid first..

Aug 24, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)

We are just moments away from the start as both the players are on the mats, the atmosphere has been absolutely electric in Lucknow!

Aug 24, 2017 7:40 pm (IST)

Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga will be they key players for UP Yoddha if they are to hold a strong Telugu Titans side.

Aug 24, 2017 7:28 pm (IST)

Remember. UP Yoddha are yet to win a match in there home leg, and they will be looking to give some reasons to cheer to their loyal fans

Aug 24, 2017 7:22 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog. It's the UP Yoddhas who will take on the Telugu Titans in the final match of the Lucknow leg!

  • 20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    216/10
    43.2 overs
    		 220/1
    28.5 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    514/8
    135.5 overs
    		 168/10
    47.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    487/10
    122.3 overs
    		 135/10
    37.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.