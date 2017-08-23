Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live: UP Yodha vs Tamil Thalaivas

PREVIEW: It seems as if the bad spell is not ready to go away from UP Yoddha’s court as they went down again, this time 32-31 to Bengal Warriors in a close match on Tuesday and will now play Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they made errors at critical moments in the match. Deepak Narwal was the star of the show for the Warriors. Nitin Tomar scored eight points for Yoddha but it wasn’t enough.
-
20 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka SL vs IND 216/1043.2 overs 220/128.5 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
-
17 - 20 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy ENG vs WI 514/8135.5 overs 168/1047.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
-
12 - 14 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 487/10122.3 overs 135/1037.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
-
04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy ENG vs SA 362/10108.4 overs 226/1072.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 177 runs
-
03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka IND vs SL 622/9158.0 overs 183/1049.4 oversIndia beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs