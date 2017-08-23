GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live: UP Yodha vs Tamil Thalaivas

News18.com | August 23, 2017, 7:30 PM IST
PREVIEW: It seems as if the bad spell is not ready to go away from UP Yoddha’s court as they went down again, this time 32-31 to Bengal Warriors in a close match on Tuesday and will now play Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha suffered their fourth consecutive defeat as they made errors at critical moments in the match. Deepak Narwal was the star of the show for the Warriors. Nitin Tomar scored eight points for Yoddha but it wasn’t enough.
