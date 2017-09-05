Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Live Updates: Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Patna Pirates will be looking to end their winless streak against the Jaipur Pink Panthers who will be missing the inspirational Manjeet Chillar as he is still injured. Pardeep Narwal will be looking to inspire the season 3 and season 4 champions to get their game back on track. Monu Goyat can also be a threat for the team from Bihar, for the Panthers, it will be a relatively young team with all eyes on Pawan Kumar, Sunil Dahiya and Siddharth Dahiya.

Sep 5, 2017 8:43 pm (IST) Jaipur Pink Panthers are all out here, Pardeep Narwal gets 5 points with yet another super raid. Pirates leading 37-14 here

Sep 5, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) Patna Pirates leading 32-14 as we break for a time out here, been a dominant performance from them so far.

Sep 5, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) Monu Goyat with a successful do or die raid for the Patna Pirates, they might have already sealed this one..Leading 30-12

Sep 5, 2017 8:34 pm (IST) Pawan Kumar trying to spark a comeback for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, getting a couple of points there with a superb raid. Pirates still lead 27-11 though

Sep 5, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal with yet another brilliant touch point, which he gets after the review. Pirates leading 21-9 at the moment.

Sep 5, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) We come to the end of first half here, and the Patna Pirates have a 10-point lead here. Narwal again the star with 9 points to his name, 19-9 in favour of the Pirates is the scoreline!

Sep 5, 2017 8:20 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal getting another touch point there for the Pirates, they lead 17-8 with less than 2 minutes to go in the first half.

Sep 5, 2017 8:16 pm (IST) Patna Pirates leading 16-5 at the moment, looking all too comfortable for the defending champions till now

Sep 5, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half here, and Patna Pirates leading 13-5 at the moment.

Sep 5, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Paredeep Narwal with a sensational super raid there, getting 4 points for the Patna Pirates who lead 8-1 now!

Sep 5, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal getting a bonus there, Pirates leading 4-1 at the moment!

Sep 5, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) 4 minutes gone, and the Pink Panthers register their first points with some fine defence, holding Vinod Kumar with an ankle hold

Sep 5, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal gets a point with his first raid of the day, Patna register first points in this fixture.

Sep 5, 2017 8:00 pm (IST) Jaipur with the first raid of the day, and Nitin Rawal comes back with an empty raid.

Sep 5, 2017 7:59 pm (IST) We are just minutes away now from the start of the first match of the day, both sets of players are on the mat here.

Sep 5, 2017 7:46 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal is the top raider of the season so far with 94 points in 8 matches, he has been instrunmental in the form for Patna Warriors.

