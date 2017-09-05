Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Match Highlights: Bengal Warriors vs Haryana Steelers - As It Happened

Bengal Warriors have been unbeaten so far at home, but Haryana Steelers will surely provide them with a stiff challenge here. Both sides come into the game with a win, which means this might well turn out to be another cracker. For Warriors, Surjeet will be the key in defence with Korean Jang Kun Lee facing off against Maninder Singh in the battle of raiders.

Sep 5, 2017 10:14 pm (IST) So, that's it. All over here and the Haryana Steelers break Bengal Warriors seven match winning streak. They take this one 36-29. What a performance from them, and with this they go to the second spot in zone B.

Sep 5, 2017 10:13 pm (IST) Wazir Singh picks up a super 10 just at the right time, less than minute to go now and they lead by 6 points.35-29 in their favour

Sep 5, 2017 10:12 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors show superb defensive skills to hold Surjeet Singh there, now the gap between two teams is 4 points. 32-28 still in favour of Haryana.

Sep 5, 2017 10:05 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors get an all out here with less than 5 minutes, this might have bought them back in the game. They get 4 points. Steelers now only have a 5 point lead here.32-27.

Sep 5, 2017 10:00 pm (IST) We enter the last 10 minutes of the game, with both teams looking for that final push. Steelers leading 31-19 at the moment here.

Sep 5, 2017 9:54 pm (IST) Jang Kun Lee's disappointing day continues, only 3 raid points for him today. Steelers leading 28-17..

Sep 5, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) A brilliant super raid from Wazir Singh right at the beginning of second half for Haryana Steelers, they are up 24-12 at the moment!

Sep 5, 2017 9:52 pm (IST) Now the Steelers inflict an all out on the Warriors and earn 3 points for their effort. Score is 28-15 in their favour here.

Sep 5, 2017 9:43 pm (IST) So, we reach half-time here and Bengal Warriors have a healthy lead of 8 points, 19-11 in favour of the Steelers.

Sep 5, 2017 9:36 pm (IST) Surjeet Singh gets a point with another great raid, Bengal Warriors trail by 6, 16-10 in favour of the Steelers

Sep 5, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Steelers inflict an all out on the Bengal Warriors, with Wazir Singh getting the better of Ran Singh, Steelers up 14-8

Sep 5, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers building a bit of momentum there, getting another touch point from the raid there Prashanth Kumar Rai, Steelers leading 9-4.

Sep 5, 2017 9:26 pm (IST) Haryana Steelers drawing level with a couple of soft points, they are leading 6-4 at the moment.

Sep 5, 2017 9:22 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors building an early lead here, scoreboard 3-1 in favour of the home team.

Sep 5, 2017 9:18 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors get the first point of the game with the first raid, Maninder Singh with a great start

Sep 5, 2017 9:14 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from the start here, with both teams on the mat now,