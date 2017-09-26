Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates Beat Dabang Delhi in a Thriller

Related Stories Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Dabang Delhi vs Patna Pirates Highlights - As It Happened

Dabang Delhi made a valiant attempt of a comeback but fell short as they lost 34-36 against Patna Pirates in Inter Zone Challenge Week of Pro Kabaddi Season 5. Dabang Delhi trailed by 12 points in the early stages but staged a fight back but Patna showed experience and composure to held on to victory.Pardeep Narwal scored 14 points to continue his excellent form in the season. Dabang Delhi’s wretched home form continued as they crashed to fourth successive defeat in front of their home crowd.Patna Pirates remain top of the table in Zone B with 65 points from 18 matches. Dabang Delhi are still bottom of the table with 31 points after 16 matches.Patna Pirates began the first half in rampant manner as PardeepNarwal scored with a four-point raid in the first minute. Patna were relentless as they inflicted an all out in the third minute to lead 10-0. Dabang Delhi scored their first point in the 5th minute to trail 1-11.Dabang Delhi got points in board as MerajSheykh and RohitBaliyan got raid points as they trailed 6-13 in the 13th minute. Patna Pirates forced a super tackle in the 14th minute to lead 15-6. Dabang Delhi came back in the match as they inflicted an all out in the 16th minute to trail 11-16. Dabang Delhi recovered after a disastrous start as they ended the first half tailing 13-18. PardeepNarwal scored seven raid points for Patna Pirates.Abolfazl scored with a two-point raid in the 23rd minute as Dabang Delhi trailed 16-20. PardeepNarwal attained yet another super 10 as Patna Pirates led 21-18 after 34 minutes. Dabang Delhi took the lead for the first time in the match in the 27th minute as they inflicted an all out.Patna Pirates came back to lead 27-24 but Dabang Delhi forced a super tackle to cut the lead to one point in the 32nd minute. Dabang Delhi forced another super tackle in the 33rd minute to level the match at 28-28. Every time Patna took lead Delhi forced super tackles as they forced a third in five minutes to tie at 30-30 in the 35th minute.Patna Pirates inflicted an all out in the 38th minute to lead 36-31. Patna Pirates held on their nerve in the last few minutes to win 36-34.