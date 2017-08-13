GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights

News18.com | August 13, 2017, 9:20 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
PREVIEW: Patna Pirates are unbeaten coming into this game, having won all three games they have played so far. Led by star raider Pradeep Narwal, Patna are a team that has been dominant while raiding. UP Yoddha put up a solid display, and led by the 93-lakh man Nitin Tomar, they have been creating a solid niche for themselves. They have been among the most attractive teams to watch, it promises to be another fascinating battle!
Aug 13, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)

It's all over here, the game has ended in a tie here. It's finished 27 points a piece! Another tie in the Pro Kabaddi League!

Aug 13, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)

Wow, Pardeep Narwal has absolutely stunned the UP Yoddhas here, stunning comeback from the Patna Pirates, and we are level on 27-27!

Aug 13, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Patna Pirates getting a super raid there, but then giving it away with some poor defence, UP Yodhha leading 26-21!

Aug 13, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha are leading 25-17 here, with less than 5 minutes left. UP Yoddha can win this if they just keep things tight.

Aug 13, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha really playing well here, they have successfully kept Pardeep Narwal quiet here, he has only had 3 raid points so far. UP leading 18-15.

Aug 13, 2017 8:32 pm (IST)

UP Yoddha maintaining a three point lead here for now,they are up 15-12 with 16 minutes left in the game.

Aug 13, 2017 8:25 pm (IST)

We have reached half-time here, and Patna Pirates trail 13-10 to UP Yoddha

Aug 13, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)

Mahesh Goud with a brilliant frog jump on the do or die raid, UP Yoddha rush to a 5-3 lead here!

Aug 13, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Six minutes gone here, and this is going along expected lines. Both teams have been cancelling each other out for now, we are level at 3-3

Aug 13, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)

Pardeep is out, brilliant defending from the UP Yoddha, as they predict the Doobki, and catch Patna's captain.

Aug 13, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)

Pardeep Narwal starts in style, gets a running hand touch to give Patna the first points of the day!

Aug 13, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)

Both teams are on the mat now, and we are just minutes away from the start of a high voltage clash here! The atmosphere too is absolutely buzzing.

Aug 13, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

It will be a clash between two star raiders, as Pardeep Narwal will battle Nitin Tomar in a hotly anticipated battle here!

Aug 13, 2017 7:23 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! Today's first match sees unbeaten defending champions Patna Pirates taking on the impressive new entrants UP Yoddha!

  • 04 - 07 Aug, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    362/10
    108.4 overs
    		 226/10
    72.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 177 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 - 06 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    622/9
    158.0 overs
    		 183/10
    49.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 31 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    ENG vs SA
    353/10
    103.2 overs
    		 175/10
    58.4 overs
    England beat South Africa by 239 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 - 29 Jul, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    600/10
    133.1 overs
    		 291/9
    78.3 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 14 - 17 Jul, 2017 | Basil D'Oliveira Trophy
    SA vs ENG
    335/10
    96.2 overs
    		 205/10
    51.5 overs
    South Africa beat England by 340 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.