Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Match Highlights

PREVIEW: Patna Pirates are unbeaten coming into this game, having won all three games they have played so far. Led by star raider Pradeep Narwal, Patna are a team that has been dominant while raiding. UP Yoddha put up a solid display, and led by the 93-lakh man Nitin Tomar, they have been creating a solid niche for themselves. They have been among the most attractive teams to watch, it promises to be another fascinating battle!

Aug 13, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) It's all over here, the game has ended in a tie here. It's finished 27 points a piece! Another tie in the Pro Kabaddi League!

Aug 13, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Wow, Pardeep Narwal has absolutely stunned the UP Yoddhas here, stunning comeback from the Patna Pirates, and we are level on 27-27!

Aug 13, 2017 8:56 pm (IST) Patna Pirates getting a super raid there, but then giving it away with some poor defence, UP Yodhha leading 26-21!

Aug 13, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) UP Yoddha are leading 25-17 here, with less than 5 minutes left. UP Yoddha can win this if they just keep things tight.

Aug 13, 2017 8:38 pm (IST) UP Yoddha really playing well here, they have successfully kept Pardeep Narwal quiet here, he has only had 3 raid points so far. UP leading 18-15.

Aug 13, 2017 8:32 pm (IST) UP Yoddha maintaining a three point lead here for now,they are up 15-12 with 16 minutes left in the game.

Aug 13, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) We have reached half-time here, and Patna Pirates trail 13-10 to UP Yoddha

Aug 13, 2017 8:10 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud with a brilliant frog jump on the do or die raid, UP Yoddha rush to a 5-3 lead here!

Aug 13, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Six minutes gone here, and this is going along expected lines. Both teams have been cancelling each other out for now, we are level at 3-3

Aug 13, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Pardeep is out, brilliant defending from the UP Yoddha, as they predict the Doobki, and catch Patna's captain.

Aug 13, 2017 8:04 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal starts in style, gets a running hand touch to give Patna the first points of the day!

Aug 13, 2017 7:59 pm (IST) Both teams are on the mat now, and we are just minutes away from the start of a high voltage clash here! The atmosphere too is absolutely buzzing.

Aug 13, 2017 7:54 pm (IST) It will be a clash between two star raiders, as Pardeep Narwal will battle Nitin Tomar in a hotly anticipated battle here!