Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Telugu Titans' Poor Form Continues to Haunt them

Patna Pirates registered a comfortable win as they thrashed Telugu Titans 46-30 in Vivo Pro Kabaddi League here in Ranchi. Pardeep Narwal continued his stellarshow as he scored 14 points to lead his team to victory. Monu Goyat ended up with 10 points, ably supported Narwal. It was Telugu Titans’ 11th defeat of the season.Patna Pirates are now second in Zone B with 41 points from 12 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 30 points from 16 games. Pardeep Narwal’s first raid of the match was a super raid as Patna Pirates led 3-0 in the first minute. Rahul Chaudhari scored with his first raid as Telugu Titans trailed 2-4 after two minutes. Patna Pirates wasted little time to inflict an all out as they led 10-2 after four minutes.Patna Pirates led 23-16 at the end of the first half. In the first five minutes of the second half both teams scored two points each as Patna Pirates led 25-18. Monu Goyat scored two raid points in quick succession to give Patna Pirates 27-18 lead.From that point, there was no coming back for Telugu Titans. It was just a matter of the increasing lead for their opposition Patna Pirates.