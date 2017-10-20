Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 20, 2017, 11:13 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Puneri Paltans and Gujarat Fortunegiants through our live blog.
Oct 20, 2017 10:25 pm (IST)
FULL-TIME: Rinky Narwal wins a touch point in the last raid of the match but it isnt enough as Pune fall short by one point. Gujarat winning 23-22.
Oct 20, 2017 10:24 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal once again fails and gets caught by the Gujarat defenders. But Pune is level as they win a non technical point. Mahendra Rajput then takes out two defenders to win two points for his team. Gujarat lead 23-21 with one minute to go.
Oct 20, 2017 10:21 pm (IST)
The match has broken into life in these dying minutes of the game. Super tackle on Deepak Hooda and he concedes two points but he managed to win a bonus point atleast. Mahendra Rajput then wins a touch point to level the match at 20-20.
Oct 20, 2017 10:15 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda scores a point when it matters the most as he wins another touch point in this low-scoring encounter. The home side extend their lead to two points as Pune defenders bring down Sukesh Hegde once again. Sandeep Narwal and Sunil Kumar return home empty handed as Pune lead 19-17 with two mins to go.
Oct 20, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal's lukewarm game continues to haunt him as he is once again caught by the Gujarat defenders. But Pune defenders are working well as well as they catch hold of Rohit Gulia. The match is locked at 17-17 now.
Oct 20, 2017 10:07 pm (IST)
In his do or die raid Sachin wins a touch point as well as a bonus point for the home side. Pune defenders then catch hold of Sachin and the match is level at 16-16.
Oct 20, 2017 10:06 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda is brought down crashing during his raid as Gujarat win another point. Sukesh Hegde is then caught by the Pune defenders. In his do or die raid, Akshay Jadhav is felled emphatically. Gujarat then open up a three-point lead courtesy of Sachin who wins a touch point.
Oct 20, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda starts off the second half with an empty raid but Sachin continues his good streak and wins a touch point Gujarat. Rajesh Mondal is then caught by the Gujarat defenders and Pune once again trail by 2 points in the match.
Oct 20, 2017 9:44 pm (IST)
Half-time: Rajesh Mondal and Mahendra Rajput win a touch point each for their respective teams has Pune and Gujarat go into the break tied at 11-11.
Oct 20, 2017 9:43 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde is caught by the Pune defenders and the score is level once again. Deepak Hooda is the next raider to be caught and Gujarat surge into the lead once again. But Rohit Gulia is downed emphatically and the match is locked at 10-10.
Oct 20, 2017 9:41 pm (IST)
Chandran Ranjit and Sachin are caught in successive Gujarat raid and Pune have levelled the match in stunning style. But Rajesh Mondal is once again caught and Gujarat lead 9-8.
Oct 20, 2017 9:40 pm (IST)
Deepak Hooda then wins a touch point to keep Gujarat's lead in check. Sachin then wins a touch point to once again open up a two point lead for Gujarat. Following Deepak's empty raid, Sachin one again manages to win a touch point. Gujarat lead 8-6.
Oct 20, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)
Rajesh Mondal is caught by the Gujarat defenders emphatically. Gujarat star raider Sukesh too bites the dust as he is felled by home defenders. Deepak Hooda then levels the match by winning a touch point for Pune. Sachin then wins one point each in his successive raid as Gujarat take 5-3 lead in the match.
Oct 20, 2017 9:26 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde opens the account in the first raid of the day itself as he wins a touch point. Following Rajesh Mondal's empty raid, Sachin wins another touch point for Gujarat. Chandran Ranjit gets caught by the Pune defenders and Gujarat lead 2-1 in the opening stages of the match.
Oct 20, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)
TOSS: Gujarat won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.
Oct 20, 2017 9:23 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between hosts Puneri Paltans and Gujarat Fortunegiants.