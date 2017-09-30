Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha.
PREVIEW: Both teams look evenly matched in terms of experience and quality of players. In fact they are in third positions in their respective groups. There is a lot to play here for both the teams as they are on the brink of play-offs.
For UP, a lot depends on how Nitin Tomar performs for his team. In the previous match he scored 15 points, and would like to continue his golden form here.
