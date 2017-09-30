GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | September 30, 2017, 9:05 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha.

PREVIEW: Both teams look evenly matched in terms of experience and quality of players. In fact they are in third positions in their respective groups. There is a lot to play here for both the teams as they are on the brink of play-offs.

For UP, a lot depends on how Nitin Tomar performs for his team. In the previous match he scored 15 points, and would like to continue his golden form here.
Sep 30, 2017 9:04 pm (IST)

Full-time: UP Yoddha just fall a point short of Puneri Paltan. The way things were at the half-time, no one would have expected them to come this strong in the second half. Pune win their 10th match 34-33.

Sep 30, 2017 8:51 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda is not giving any chance to  the opposition. He looks very comfortable out there. Scoring points with ease. But Rishank Devadiga is not giving up yet. Now the lead is just three points. Pune lead 31-28.

Sep 30, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)

This is some raid by Deepak Hooda. After quiet few minutes in the second half, he gets four points in one go. That's a super raid. 22-14.

Sep 30, 2017 8:28 pm (IST)

Half-time: Pune are now sniffing ahead. They inflict an all-out on UP. That puts them in a clear lead. Just before the buzzer UP pull one back. It's 18-14. 

Sep 30, 2017 8:20 pm (IST)

Deepak Hooda gets two quick super raids. While Nitin Tomar too gets a super raid. All is happening here for both the teams. Pune lead 11-9.

Sep 30, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)

A very slow start to the match, this. Into the sixth minute, there have been a lot of empty raids. Nitin Tomar and Rajesh Mondal get one point each. It's 2-2. 

Sep 30, 2017 7:46 pm (IST)

It's time for match no 102 between Puneri Paltan and UP Yoddha. Not much to choose between these two teams, but a lot to play for. 

