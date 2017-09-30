Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers through our live blog.



PREVIEW: Thalaivas, though have been lackluster throughout the tournament, they did show some sparks of brilliance. Ajay Thakur has taken the responsibility of taking his team into the next round, but hasn't had much support from his other teammates.



Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, has Jasvir Singh, Manjeet Chhillar who have performed exceptionally well for the team. It should be an easy outing for them.

Sep 30, 2017 10:19 pm (IST) Full-time: It's final buzzer and Jaipur Pink Panthers edge out Tamil Thalaivas by just one point. Jaipur wins 27-26.

Sep 30, 2017 10:06 pm (IST) Which way the match is going to go? Both teams are not giving anything away. It's 23-22 in favour of Jaipur.

Sep 30, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Not much happening in this half as of now. Jaipur are holding on to their lead somehow. It's 20-18.

Sep 30, 2017 9:44 pm (IST) Half-time: Jaipur snatch back the lead from Thalaivas. This could be detrimental in the scond half too. But till this point there is hardly any difference between the two teams. It's 17-15.

Sep 30, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) And Thalaivas take lead for the first time in the game. They get a super tackle that gives them three points. It's 13-12.

Sep 30, 2017 9:35 pm (IST) Thalaivas are giving a good fight here, courtesy their defence. The lead for Jaipur is just two points. It's 11-9.

Sep 30, 2017 9:29 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur gets first points on the board. But in the next raid Tushar Patil gets three. It's 3-1 for Jaipur.