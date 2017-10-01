Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Tamil Thalaivas Vs U Mumba, Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors through our live blog.





PREVIEW: Not much is expected from Tamil Thalaivas, as they have found it hard to perform at the big stage. Raiders are on the money, but it is the defence that has let them down.



U Mumba on the other hand are way ahead of their opponents in terms of points. This is one team that is high on experience and looks like, will make it to the play-offs with considerable ease.

Oct 1, 2017 10:20 pm (IST) Full-time: KAshiling Adake gets two points in the last minutes to go with another two from the defence. Mumbai hold their nerve to win a close 33-30 match.

Oct 1, 2017 10:11 pm (IST) After a series of empty raids, Anup gets two raid points. Prapanjan gets a super raid thereafter. It's 27-26 in favour of Mumba.

Oct 1, 2017 9:57 pm (IST) Prapanjan and Thakur trying to give a good fight. Not much difference between the two teams. Mumba lead 22-21

Oct 1, 2017 9:43 pm (IST) Half-time: Thalivas get five quick points, courtesey Thakur. Their defence suddenly puts breaks on the opposition raiders as well. Mumba lead 18-17.

Oct 1, 2017 9:39 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is dealing in 1s here. Other raiders aren't responding well as of now. Mumbai lead 17-12.

Oct 1, 2017 9:32 pm (IST) Kashiling Adake is getting into the act now. Returns with two raid points. After that Ajay gets a bonus point. Mumba lead 14-6

Oct 1, 2017 9:23 pm (IST) Anup Kumar starts with two raid points, to go with Ajay Thakur's one. Apart from that nothing much seems to be hapening here. Mumbai lead 3-2.