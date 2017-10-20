Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: As It Happened
News18.com | October 20, 2017, 11:09 PM IST
Catch all the action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors through our live blog.
Oct 20, 2017 9:05 pm (IST)
FULL-TIME: Lee wins a touch point to level the match in the penultimate minute. Then none of the raiders from either of the two teams take the risk in the final minute and the match ends in a 37-37 tie.
Oct 20, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)
Lee wins a touch point for Bengal who are looking to cut down the Titans' lead. Elangeshwaran is the caught by the Bengal defenders and they are just one point Titans now with 2 mins to go.
Oct 20, 2017 9:01 pm (IST)
Titans have moved into the lead with this stunning play. Super tackle on Anil Kumar and they win three points. But before going down, Anil had managed to win a bonus point. Nilesh then extends Titans' lead by winning a touch point. Titans lead 37-34 with three mins to go in the second half.
Oct 20, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
Rakshith wins two back to back touch points in his raid. Lee is then caught by the defenders and then, Titans have levelled the score by bringing down Nilesh Salunkhe. Great comeback from the Titans to level the match after being behind for most parts of the match.
Oct 20, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhuri wins a touch point and then Ravindra Ramesh is caught by the Titans. Bengal end their points losing streak and win a tackle point by bringing down Rahul Chaudhuri. Deepak Narwal is caught by the Titans once again as his poor run in the second half continues. Bengal lead 33-30.
Oct 20, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)
Super tackle on Vikrant and Bengal win three more points. Nilesh Salunkhe then wins a touch point for the Titans after Lee's empty raid. Deepak Narwal is once again caught in this half and he concedes a point. After an empty raid in his previous half, Lee makes amends and wins a point for his team. Bengal lead 31-26.
Oct 20, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)
Elangeshwaran wins a touch point and then super tackle on Deepak Narwal wins three points in total for Titans. Vikrant then comes onto the mat in place of Sombir and straightaway he wins two points during his raid for the Titans. Ran then wins a touch point for Bengal and they lead 27-23.
Oct 20, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)
Nilesh Salunkhe and Rahul Chaudhuri start the second half on a bad note as they are brought down by the Bengal defenders. Deepak Narwal then wins his first points for the second half during his raid. Following Mohsen's empty raid, Jang Kun Lee wins a touch point. Bengal now lead 24-18.
Oct 20, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)
Half-time: Rahul Chaudhuri is simply on fire as he continues to rake in points during his raid. Once again he wins a touch point for his team. Jan Kung Lee wins a touch point for Bengal and they lead 20-17 at the break.
Oct 20, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)
Rahul Chaudhuri wins another point for the Titans and they are on fire at the moment. Virender is the last man to be caught by the Titans and Bengal has been all-out. Titans win three points and they trail by just two points now.
Oct 20, 2017 8:27 pm (IST)
Titans are now on a comeback trail as they win few points on the run. It all starts with Elangeshwaran as he wins a touch point for Titans. Deepak Narwal is then caught by their defenders. Nilesh Salunkhe then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point in one raid. Rahul Chaudhuri then wins touch points in his two succeessive raids. Titans now trail 17-12.
Oct 20, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)
After the all-out, Rahul Chaudhuri once again fails to shine as he is caught in the first raid itself. Deepak Narwal then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point during his raid. Nilesh Salunkhe with an empty raid and Jang Kung Lee extends Bengal's lead to 15-6 by winning a touch point.
Oct 20, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Deepak Narwal wins another touch point for Bengal. And then, the defenders get into the act and catch hold of Farhad during his raid. Farhad was the last man standing for Titans and so, they have been all-out. Bengal get three points more and they lead 11-6 with nine mins gone in the first half.
Oct 20, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Mohsen is brought down and Bengal head into the lead for the first time in this half. Deepak Narwal extends their lead as he wins another touch point. Elangeshwaran then wins a touch point for Bengal who now lead 7-6.
Oct 20, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)
Star raider Rahul Chaudhuri is caught and Titans concede a point. Following Ravindra's empty raid, Mohsen wins a touch point for the Titans and they take the lead once again. But Ravindra Ramesh continues his good start in the match and wins another touch point. The match level at 4-4 after six mins.
Oct 20, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Bengal's Deepak Narwal becomes the first raider to be caught in this match as he is brought down easily by the Titans' defenders. Nilesh Salunkhe then extends their lead by winning a touch point. Jan Kung Lee wins his first point of the day during Bengal's next raid. Titans lead 3-2 with three mins gone in the first half.
Oct 20, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
Surprisingly, Deepak Narwal, Rahul Chaudhuri, Jan Kung Lee and Nilesh Salunkhe all start with empty raids. Ravindra Ramesh then opens the account and win a touch point in Bengal's do or die raid. Elangeshwaran then levels the match for Titans by winning a touch point.
Oct 20, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)
TOSS: Telugu Titans have won the toss and they have opted for the right hand side of the court.
Oct 20, 2017 7:55 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors. This is the 131st match of the season and it is being played in Pune.