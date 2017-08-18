UP Yoddha take on U Mumba in the match 34 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5 of the Inter Zone Challenge week at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow.While in the second clash of the day, Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panther at the same venue.The first match of the day will start at 8PM IST while the second match will start at 9 PM IST. The games will be telecast on Star Sports 2, 1 (Hindi), 1 (Tamil) and Star Sports 1HD, 2 HD and Star Sports First.The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar.com. Live blog with regular score updates and commentary will be available on News18.comHome favourites UP Yoddhas have played five matches so far in their campaign in which they have won three and lost and drew one each. The Yoddhas will look to make s strong start on their home turf. As for U Mumba, they have played four matches so far, winning 2 and losing 2.Bengaluru Bulls — who will be featuring in the second match of the day — have been in good form so far. They are currently at the top of Zone B with three wins, four losses and one draw. While on the other hand, season one champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are place at the bottom of the pile with two losses and one win in three matches.