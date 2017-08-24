Pro Kabaddi League 2017: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Match Highlights

PREVIEW: The final match of the Lucknow leg sees home team UP Yoddha taking on the Telugu Titans in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The UP Yoddhas are yet to win a match in this leg, and will be looking to give their fans something to cheer for. They were encouraging signs on Wednesday as they managed to end their losing streak. Nitin Tomar and Co. will be looking to stop Rahul Chaudhari and co. from piling further misery on the home team.

Aug 24, 2017 9:05 pm (IST) That's it, it's all over here and it finishes 25-23 in favour of the UP Yoddha! They do seal off their home leg with a win.

Aug 24, 2017 9:02 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar follows up that defensive effort with a brillinat raid, gets two touch points. That should seal it for the UP Yoddha now!

Aug 24, 2017 9:01 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with a do or die raid, and UP Yoddha stop him. Superb defence at the right time..Yoddha leading 24-22..

Aug 24, 2017 9:00 pm (IST) Final minute now, and its a one point game here. 22-21 in favour of the Titans for now!

Aug 24, 2017 8:58 pm (IST) Three minutes to go here, and the Telugu Titans have rushed to a 21-20 lead!

Aug 24, 2017 8:50 pm (IST) We have 5 minutes left now, and the UP Yoddha are leading 20-19 here for now!

Aug 24, 2017 8:44 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with a superb raid, and it was a do or die raid which make it even more special..still 18-16 to Yoddha

Aug 24, 2017 8:40 pm (IST) UP get a defensive point with a brilliant thigh hold there, score 17-15 in favour of UP

Aug 24, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) A few empty raids now, but UP Yoddha are leading 16-14 for now..

Aug 24, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud gets two points with a brilliant raid there, Yoddha have really come charging out in the second half..15-13 in their favour.

Aug 24, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari with an unsuccessful raid, as UP defenders grab him with an ankle hold..we are level at 12-12

Aug 24, 2017 8:25 pm (IST) We have reached half-time and the Telugu Titans are leading 12-10, thanks to some superb defence by the side from Hyderabad! UP Yoddha will be looking to fightback in the second half!

Aug 24, 2017 8:18 pm (IST) As we enter the final 5 minutes, UP Yoddhas are leading 9-8..

Aug 24, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Nilesh Salunke misses the do or die raid, and after that Nitin Tomar collects a points..Yoddha rush to a 7-5 lead..

Aug 24, 2017 8:13 pm (IST) Surendra Singh has been absolutely terrific with his raids so far, scores currently level at 5-5..

Aug 24, 2017 8:09 pm (IST) Superb thigh hold by Farhad, and Rishank is stopped yet again..We are level at 3-3.

Aug 24, 2017 8:07 pm (IST) Rahul Chaudhari gets off the mark for the day, but Surinder Singh responds brilliantly, getting two points off that raid..3-2 to UP Yoddha

Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Three blank raids to start with here, and we are level at 0-0..

Aug 24, 2017 8:03 pm (IST) Rishank misses the do or die raid here for the UP Yoddha, Titans leading 2-1 for now..

Aug 24, 2017 8:02 pm (IST) UP Yoddhas win the toss, and Telugu Titans will raid first..

Aug 24, 2017 7:55 pm (IST) We are just moments away from the start as both the players are on the mats, the atmosphere has been absolutely electric in Lucknow!

Aug 24, 2017 7:40 pm (IST) Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga will be they key players for UP Yoddha if they are to hold a strong Telugu Titans side.

Aug 24, 2017 7:28 pm (IST) Remember. UP Yoddha are yet to win a match in there home leg, and they will be looking to give some reasons to cheer to their loyal fans