Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors Beat Tamil Thalaivas in Close Encounter

Maninder Singh scored 12 raid points to lead Bengal Warriors to a 34-30 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League encounter, here on Friday.

PTI

Updated:October 13, 2017, 10:58 PM IST
Bengal Warriors in action.
Maninder Singh scored 12 raid points to lead Bengal Warriors to a 34-30 victory over Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi League encounter, here on Friday.

Surjeet Singh, who scored six tackle points ably supported him. Ajay Thakur scored 14 points for Tamil Thalaivas but his effort went in vain.

Although Thalaivas scored more raid points than Bengal Warriors, their defence couldn't support the raiders at crucial moments of the match.

Bengal Warriors are on top of the table in Zone B with 74 points from 21 matches. Tamil Thalaivas are bottom of the table with 41 points from 21 matches.

