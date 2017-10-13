GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Highlights - As It Happened

News18.com | October 13, 2017, 10:57 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengal Warriors take on Tamil Thalaivas.
Oct 13, 2017 10:27 pm (IST)

Oct 13, 2017 10:14 pm (IST)

That's it, its all over here, and Bengal Warriors take this one 34-30! Great result for the Warriors.

Oct 13, 2017 10:13 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur with a brilliant raid to reduce the deficit to 5 points, Warriors lead 34-29..this shows how crucial Bhupinder's raid would be

Oct 13, 2017 10:11 pm (IST)

Brilliant raid from B.Singh, he seems to have done some damage to his shoulder, but has surely won the game for his side. Gets three of Tahalaivas defenders in a single raid and inflicts an all out..Warriors lead 34-24 now!

Oct 13, 2017 10:09 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors looking to waste time now, as we reach the final few moments of this match. Danger man Ajay Thakur is also off the mat. Thalaivas lead 29-23..

Oct 13, 2017 10:03 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas with some brilliant defence, and they literally toss away the Warriors raider..Warriors lead 26-22..

Oct 13, 2017 10:02 pm (IST)

Tamil Thalaivas are fighting back in this one, but Bengal Warriors still lead at the moment..Bengal lead 26-21..

Oct 13, 2017 9:56 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh gets another point, Bengal Warriors lead 24-19..

Oct 13, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

Prapanjan with a do or die raid, and he tackles brilliantly. Bengal Warriors lead 22-19..

Oct 13, 2017 9:47 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors lead 20-16 here, with 4 minutes gone in the second half..

Oct 13, 2017 9:37 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors lead 18-14 as we reach the halfway stage at this game..Still only a 4 point game..

Oct 13, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors inflict an all out now, and they lead by 4 points, they are up 16-12..

Oct 13, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur continues to be the sole fighter for Tamil Thalaivas, Bengal Warriors lead by 1 point, 12-11 at the moment.

Oct 13, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Manidner gets a point for Bengal Warrirors, and they lead 12-9 here at the moment..

Oct 13, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

The topsy turvy game continues to turn here, Bengal Warriors lead 8-6 at the moment..

Oct 13, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Deepak goes in on a do or die raid, and is tackled down..Tamil Thalaivas lead 6-5..

Oct 13, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors currrently lead 5-4 here, with 8 minutes gone in the first half..

Oct 13, 2017 9:22 pm (IST)

5 minutes gone in the match, and the teams are level at 3-3 right now..

Oct 13, 2017 9:21 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog as the Tamil Thalaivas take on the Bengal Warriors..

