Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha Highlights - As It Happened
News18.com | October 17, 2017, 9:39 PM IST
Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Bengaluru Bulls take on the UP Yoddha.
Oct 17, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)
Big win this! What a day for Rohit Kumar, and he has a big smile on his face, Bulls win this one 64-24!
Oct 17, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)
History for Rohit Kumar, he has set a new PKL record here, as he records his 29th raid point of the day! Bulls lead 60-22!
Oct 17, 2017 8:47 pm (IST)
Bulls have all out no.4 now, and they also touch 50 points. what an incredible performance this. Bulls lead 52-19 now, this has been an absolute thrashing!
Oct 17, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Rohit turning out the style now, gets in a dubki, Bulls leading 47-17 now!
Oct 17, 2017 8:40 pm (IST)
Wow, how fortunes change in this game, just when it seemed Yoddha would bounce back, Bulls rally to inflict an all out on the UP Yodda, Bulls now lead 42-17, this one is all but over now..
Oct 17, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)
Preetam Chillar with a smile on his face and why not, he gets a super tackle in this time. Gets three points, and Bulls lead 37-15!
Oct 17, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Rohit this time stars in defence, Super Tackle now for the Bulls, as he gets an ankle hold in time. Bulls lead 34-15!
Oct 17, 2017 8:37 pm (IST)
Both the teams ticking off the points here, Rohit gets a bonus point this time, Bulls lead 32-15!
Oct 17, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Yoddha gifting a point to Rohit Kumar, being too eager there..Bulls lead 30-14..
Oct 17, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)
Three minutes gone in the second half, and the Yoddha have certainly started better, still trail by 15 though, Bulls lead 28-13..
Oct 17, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
That's the end of the first half, and Bulls have an incredilble 17 point lead at half-time. This is the second biggest lead in season 5. Bulls lead 27-10!
Oct 17, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
5 minutes remaining in the first half, and Yoddhas haven't turned up at all so far, Bulls leading 24-5.
Oct 17, 2017 8:16 pm (IST)
Surender Singh in a do or die raid, and he fails again, another all out inflicted by the Bulls, they now lead 21-4!
Oct 17, 2017 8:15 pm (IST)
Rohit continues to dominate, already has 9 points to his name, and Yoddha down to 1 man again, Bulls lead 17-3!
Oct 17, 2017 8:13 pm (IST)
10 minutes gone, and Bulls are totally dominant here, they are leading 14-3!
Oct 17, 2017 8:11 pm (IST)
Bulls inflict an early all out here on the UP Yodda, and Bulls have a 8 point lead now. They're up 11-3!
Oct 17, 2017 8:09 pm (IST)
Bulls are awarded a point after Rohit Kumar looks to have get a touch on the Yoddha defenders, but Yoddha's feel there wasn't a touch, they go for a review but are unsuccessful. Rohit got a big touch. Bulls lead 6-3!
Oct 17, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar with a do or die raid for the Bulls, and he fails! Bengaluru lead 4-3!
Oct 17, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)
Bengaluru defence rises to the party this time, as Gulveer Singh fails with a raid, Bulls lead 4-2!
Oct 17, 2017 8:04 pm (IST)
Rohit gets a touch point with a brilliant scorpion kick, we are level at 2-2, good exciting start here!
Oct 17, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)
Rohit Kumar and Surendra SIngh start with successful early raids, and we are level at 1-1.
Oct 17, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)
We are just minutes away from live action here as both sets of players approach the mat..This promises to be another thrilling encounter!
Oct 17, 2017 7:45 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog, today we have the Bengaluru Bulls taking on the UP Yoddha in the first match of the day!