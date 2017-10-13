Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants 44-20 Puneri Paltan
News18.com | October 13, 2017, 9:19 PM IST
PREVIEW: Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Puneri Paltan take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Oct 13, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
That's it, its all over here and Gujarat Fortunegiants have registered a totally dominant one. They take this one 44-20..
Oct 13, 2017 8:57 pm (IST)
Rohit with an empty raid now, and with less than a minute left, Fortunegaints have all but won this one..
Oct 13, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde with another super raid, he continues to trouble the Puneri Paltan here..Gujarat decimating the opposition today, they lead 41-16..
Oct 13, 2017 8:48 pm (IST)
Super 10 for Sukesh Hegde! Gujarat Fortunegiants lead by 21 points, they're up 34-13..
Oct 13, 2017 8:46 pm (IST)
Rajesh Narwal comes back with yet another empty raid..
Oct 13, 2017 8:44 pm (IST)
Less than 9 minutes left here in this one, and Pune need to mount a remarkable comeback into this one. Gujarat leads 29-10..
Oct 13, 2017 8:38 pm (IST)
Gujarat continue to dominate, both in offence and defence here. Pinning down the Gujarat raider with efficiency, and they lead 27-8..
Oct 13, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Brilliant from Sukesh Hegde, he gets in a super raid here. He gets six points in a single raid, and also inflicts another all out on Pune. Gujarat lead 24-8..
Oct 13, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)
We start with a couple of empty raids here before Fazel grabs Pune's Deepak Hooda to give Guajrat the first point of the second half. Guajrat lead 18-7..
Oct 13, 2017 8:24 pm (IST)
So, we have reached half-time here, and Guajrat Fortunegiants lead 17-7 at the half way interval. Great start for Gujarat in this one and they will be looking to continue the same in the second half.
Oct 13, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
Abozal with a superb defensive tackle as Fortunegiants continue to colelct points, they lead 17-7
Oct 13, 2017 8:21 pm (IST)
A couple of empty raids from both sides now, Gujarat Fortunegiants lead 15-6 at the moment.
Oct 13, 2017 8:18 pm (IST)
Sukesh Hegde comes off with a bonus point here. Gujarat Fortunegiants lead 14-5 at the moment.
Oct 13, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Fortunegiants inflict an early all out here and rush to a 7 point lead. Gujarat lead 12-5 here.
Oct 13, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Super tackle from the Puneri Paltan, and they get two points, Fortunegiants lead 7-5 at the moment.
Oct 13, 2017 8:10 pm (IST)
7 minutes gone here, and it has been bit of a slow start from both the teams so far. Fortunegiants leading 5-3 here for now.
Oct 13, 2017 8:05 pm (IST)
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants. The players are out in the middle and things are heating up as it is the business end of the league and every team is looking to give it their best shot here.