Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Crush U Mumba 45-23

Full-time: Mumba defenders affect a super tackle on Ranjit and win two points. Darshan Kadian then wins a touch point for Mumba. Following Mahendra Rajput's empty raid, Darshan is taken out by the Gujarat defenders. Ranjit is revived and he wins a touch point. Nitin Madane is also taken out by the Gujarat defenders and they win the match 45-23.
Anup Kumar comes back on the back and goes for the raid. But is taken out once again as his bad run continues. Sachin then wins a touch point and a raid point to increase Gujarat's lead. Mohan Raman goes for the raid and gets caught by the Gujara defenders as they lead 42-20 with four minutes to go.
A super tackle on Ranjit and Mumbai win two points. While Gujarat defenders take out Srikanth Jadhav and Anup Kumar in their successive raids. But Mumba defenders the affect a super tackle on Sachin to win two points. But Ranjit affects an all-out and wins four points as Gujarat lead 38-20 with seven minutes left in the match.
Kashiling Adake starts the second half with a raid point while Mahendra Rahput too wins a touch point for Gujarat. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point cut down Gujarat's lead to 10 points. While in his do or die raid, Ranjit manages to win a touch point in keep up the pressure on Mumbai. While Srikanth Jadhav is also taken out and Gujarat now lead 27-15.
Sachin is taken out by the Mumba defenders and it is a super tackle as well and they win two points. Kuldeep Singh then extends Mumba's lead by winning a touch point in his next raid. But Ranjit takes out three Mumba defenders and Gujarat head into the lead now. While Anup Kumar is taken out and Gujarat is all-out and they concede three more points. Sachin then wins a raid point and Gujarat now lead 14-10 in a blink of an eye.
Kashiling Adake then wins a touch point to cut Gujarat's lead. Chandra Ranjit keeps Gujarat's scoring run and wins a touch point. Srikanth Jadhav then wins a touch point for U Mumba. Mahendra Rajput is taken out by the Mumbai defenders and it is super tackle as well. But Kashiling is also taken out by Gujarat defenders in his next raid. While Ranjit wins another touch point for Gujarat and they lead 7-5 with five minutes gone in the first half.
After Mumbai won the toss and opted for the right hand side of the court, Gujarat's Sachin started the porceedings with a raid point. Anup Kumar levellled the match with a raid point of his own. Ranjit then wins a touch point as well as a bonus point to take Gujarat ahead. Sachin wins a another point as Gujarat lead 4-1 early on in the first half.
