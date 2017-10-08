Pro Kabaddi League, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates: Gujarat Win Thrilling Encounter
News18.com | October 8, 2017, 9:09 PM IST
PREVIEW: Catch all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on the Patna Pirates.
Oct 8, 2017 9:03 pm (IST)
Patna inflict a super tackle, but it isn't enough..Gujarat Fortunegiants win this one 33-29, and well deserved so..It was a top performance from them, dominant right from the start!
Oct 8, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)
Time out taken,as we enter the final few minutes..Gujarat leading 33-26..Patna have a mountain to climb here, and that too without their star man Pardeep Narwal..
Oct 8, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)
It isn't Pardeep's day so far, again the Gujarat defense get the better off Patna's star raider as he is now relegated to the bench.
Oct 8, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)
Vijay gets a touch point, and Gujarat will be livid with that, it also gives a chance to Pardeep Narwal to turn this one around in the final few minutes, can the Patna man do it again?
Oct 8, 2017 8:53 pm (IST)
Fazel gets a high 5 with a brilliant ankle hold on Monu Goyat..Gujarat's defence has been terrific today night!
Oct 8, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)
Patna get a tackle point now as Vishal Mane gets Mahesh Goud with a strong dash..Gujarat still up 28-25 as we enter the final three minutes..
Oct 8, 2017 8:45 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat is taken out by Sunil Kumar, and Mahesh Goud follows it up with a fine touch point..Gujarat extend the lead by 5 points.. They are up 27-22.
Oct 8, 2017 8:42 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal gets back in rhythm as he inflicts an all out on Gujrat, Patna are right back into this one..They have reduced the deficit to just three points, 25-22 to Gujarat still with 10 minutes left..
Oct 8, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)
Vijay with a great two point raid for Patna Pirates, he somehow manages to escape the Gujarat defense which smothered him to the mat,
Oct 8, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat with a terrific two point raid, as he escapes Parvesh and also gets Abozar...Patna awarded three points but Gujarat review it, and its successful..Patna still get two points though..
Oct 8, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)
Rohit Guila is taken down by Jawahar with a brilliant tackle..it was a do or die raid for the Fortunegiants!
Oct 8, 2017 8:30 pm (IST)
Monu Goyat is now taken out with a brilliant ankle hold from Sunil Kumar, that's also the last raid of the half..Gujarat leading 18-12 here at halftime..
Oct 8, 2017 8:23 pm (IST)
Oct 8, 2017 8:22 pm (IST)
Pardeep Narwal with a do or die raid, but he fails as Iranian Fazel pins him down with a brilliant tackle/..not the best of days for the star raider so far..
Oct 8, 2017 8:19 pm (IST)
Patna get the dangerous Sachin with a brilliant ankle hold, and some great team work as well..Gujarat till up 16-11 though..
Oct 8, 2017 8:14 pm (IST)
Gujarat get the first all out of the day, as sub Vinod Kumar is caught after a brilliant block by Sachin. Gujarat lead 14-8..
Oct 8, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)
Abozar gets Manu Goyat with a brilliant calf hold, as Gujarat get another tackle point..
Oct 8, 2017 8:08 pm (IST)
Exciting start to the match, Paredeep Narwal is blocked but Manu Goyat gets a couple of bonus points for Patna, scores level at 3-3..
Oct 8, 2017 8:03 pm (IST)
Gujarat start brilliantly, get Pardeep Narwal as Sachin gets a running hand touch on the star raider. Gujarat lead 1-0!
Oct 8, 2017 8:01 pm (IST)
We are just minutes away from live action as both the captain approach the centre of the mat for the toss..
Oct 8, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)
Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog for Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today we have the Gujarat Fortunegiants taking on the Patna Pirates in the first match of the day followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers taking on the Puneri Paltans, we will have both the games for you live!