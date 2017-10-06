GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants - As It Happened

News18.com | October 6, 2017, 9:18 PM IST
PREVIEW: Follow all the live action from Pro Kabaddi League 2017 as the Jaipur Pink Panthers prepare to take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants.
Oct 6, 2017 9:11 pm (IST)

That's it, it's all over. Gujarat Fortunegiants win this one 29-23..

Oct 6, 2017 8:59 pm (IST)

Just 4 minutes left, and Jaipur are staying alive in this one, thanks to a couple of super tackles. Still a one point game this, Fortunegiants leading 21-20..

Oct 6, 2017 8:52 pm (IST)

Less than 10 minutes left, and its still a two point game here, with Fortunegiants leading 18-16 at the moment..

Oct 6, 2017 8:41 pm (IST)

Manjeet with some strong defence, managing to stop Rohit Gulia. Both teams still fighting it out here, with the score 14-13 in Fortunegiants favour.

Oct 6, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

We have reached half-time here, and both teams are level at 11-11.

Oct 6, 2017 8:12 pm (IST)

Pawan gets the better off Abozar with a brilliant toe touch, Fortunegiants still leading 5-3 here..

Oct 6, 2017 8:07 pm (IST)

Gujarat Fortunegiants take the early lead, with some great defence..They're up 2-0 with 4 minutes gone..

Oct 6, 2017 7:52 pm (IST)

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live blog! Today the action shifts to Jaipur, where the home team Jaipur Pink Panthers prepare to take on the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the day.

