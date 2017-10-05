Pro Kabaddi League Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls - As It Happened

PREVIEW: Final day of the Chennai leg of the Pro Kabaddi League will see the Southern rivalry between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls in what promises to be an exciting encounter. It hasn't been the best of debut seasons for the Thalaivas who are languishing in the bottom spot, but Bengaluru Bulls led by Rohit Kumar have looked like the team to beat and are very much in contention for the title. Do join us for all the live action.

Oct 5, 2017 8:59 pm (IST) That's it! It's all over here, Tamil Thalaivas mounted a comeback in the second half but it was never going to be enough, in the end, the strong first half effort from Bulls is enough to see them through. They win 45-35 in this one..

Oct 5, 2017 8:54 pm (IST) Prapanjan gets another point as Pahal loses patience and tries to go for an ankle hold, might be a tad too late for the Thalaivas, Bulls leading 42-30..

Oct 5, 2017 8:52 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur inflicts an all out now! Brilliant from the Thalaivas, still 41-29 though, in favour of the Bulls.

Oct 5, 2017 8:48 pm (IST) Bulls down to just three men now, as we go in for a timeout now, as we approach the final 5 minutes. Can Thalaivas still comeback into this one? Bulls up 40-22..

Oct 5, 2017 8:45 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur just managing to keep the Thalaivas interest in this, powering through the Bulls defence to get some important points. Bulls leading 38-21 here!

Oct 5, 2017 8:39 pm (IST) Prapanjan picks up another bonus point, but these might not be enough for the Thalaivas. They trail by 21 points here with 10 minutes left.

Oct 5, 2017 8:37 pm (IST) Ajay Kumar almost pulling off a super raid there, but he still manages to get two points. Bulls leading 31-13..

Oct 5, 2017 8:35 pm (IST) Bulls inflict another all out on the Thalaivas! Bulls running away with this one now, they are leading 28-12 here..

Oct 5, 2017 8:33 pm (IST) Bulls start the second half with some defensive points, getting Prapanjan and Vineeth Kumar..Thalaivas in danger of another all out here!

Oct 5, 2017 8:24 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur ends with a failed raid to end the first half, and the Bulls have been totally dominant here. They lead 19-10 after the first half!

Oct 5, 2017 8:22 pm (IST) Thalaivas with a do or die raid and Vijin with a surrender raid, Thalaivas are all out here, and the Bulls now lead 18-10

Oct 5, 2017 8:19 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur is off now, Mahendra blocks the Thalaivas raider before Sachin gets him with an ankle hold, Rohit Kumar follows this with a two point raid, and Tamil Thalaivas are down to two men. Bulls leading 12-7..

Oct 5, 2017 8:15 pm (IST) Ravinder Pahal with a brilliant ankle hold to deny Prapanjan in a do or die raid. Bulls leading 8-6 here

Oct 5, 2017 8:12 pm (IST) Bulls seem to be having the perfect day here, Rohit goes for the review and he looks confident that he got a toe touch on Hooda, and he is right, successful review that.

Oct 5, 2017 8:08 pm (IST) Prapanjan picks up a point for the Thalaivas but Rohit Kumar responds with a brilliant scorpion kick, also taking out the right cover. He gets two points. Bulls lead 6-4..

Oct 5, 2017 8:05 pm (IST) Thalaivas lose an early review here, Hooda looked to have stepped out while defending, gifting an easy point, Thalaivas think he was in and go for the review. It's unsuccessful. Early momentum with the bulls here, they're up 3-1

Oct 5, 2017 8:01 pm (IST) Rohit Kumar gets the first point of the day and that's a bonus point. Bulls lead 1-0!

Oct 5, 2017 7:51 pm (IST) Ajay Thakur will be facing off against Rohit Kumar, two of the biggest raiders in the history of Pro Kabaddi. The match might well come down to who performs better on the day.