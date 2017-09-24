GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League Live, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

News18.com | September 24, 2017, 9:34 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017, today's second match is between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers
Sep 24, 2017 9:34 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou fails to complete his raid yet again. Haryana racing away with a 6 point lead 

Sep 24, 2017 9:33 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan is unable to complete his raid. Gets tackled, this as Haryana are picking up their raid points at will. Haryana have moved into a 5 point lead. Score 9-4

Sep 24, 2017 9:32 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh and Deepak adding more points for Haryana. Score 5-2 to Haryana. 

Sep 24, 2017 9:31 pm (IST)

Abolfazl Maghsodlou loses his raid point, but Rohit Baliyan gives Delhi their first points. Score 2-1 to Haryana

Sep 24, 2017 9:29 pm (IST)

Deepak Kumar Dahiya takes the first points of the game for Haryana.

Sep 24, 2017 9:27 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh starts things off for the Haryana Steeleers with an empty raid

Sep 24, 2017 9:24 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017. The 93rd match is between Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers

