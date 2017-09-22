GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Dabang Delhi Vs U Mumba

News18.com | September 22, 2017, 7:54 PM IST
Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba through our live blog.

PREVIEW: This match holds a lot of importance for U Mumba, who are still in contention for a quarterfinals spot. Given the form and standings, Dabang Delhi don't really hold a realistic chance of qualifying for the play-offs, but it is still pretty early to rule them out as yet.

Delhi's fortunes rely on two Iranians—Meraj Sheykh and Abolfazl Maghsodlou. If the two come good, the team could fancy winning against Mumbai. Their defence would have to be at their best tackling forces like Kashiling Adake and Anup Kumar.

Sep 22, 2017 7:54 pm (IST)

Both the teams are here on the mat. Captains get ready for the toss. Chance for Delhi to make some use of the home advantage, if any.

