Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans

News18.com | October 7, 2017, 8:56 PM IST
Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Pro Kabaddi League. In the 113th match, Haryana Steelers are taking on Telugu Titans.
Oct 7, 2017 8:56 pm (IST)

Steelers have taken a time out with 3 minutes to go. They lead the game by 1 point. Score 29-28

Oct 7, 2017 8:55 pm (IST)

Extremely close tie in Jaipur between Steelers and Titans with just one point in between them in the final minutes of the game

Oct 7, 2017 8:35 pm (IST)

Deepak Dahiya is also getting in the act for the Steelers now as he extends the lead to 6 points.

Oct 7, 2017 8:34 pm (IST)

Wazir Singh and Surjeet Singh have been the standout performers for the Steelers. The two have claimed the most points for the teams between them. 

Oct 7, 2017 8:33 pm (IST)

Strong first half for the Haryana Steelers who went into half time with a 5 point lead over Telugu Titans. Score 16-11

