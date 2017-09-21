Pro Kabaddi League, Live Score, Patna Pirates vs UP Yodha

Catch all the live action of the Pro Kabaddi League 2017 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yodha through our live blog.
Monu Goyat and Rishank Devadiga started the proceedings by winning a touch point each for their teams. UP the surged agead in the match courtesy of Rishank who ousted three Patna defenders. After Pardeep Narwal's empty raid, Nitin Tomar wins a touch as well as a bonus point in one raid as UP lead 10-3.
-
21 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England ENG vs WI 21/02.2 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
21 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 252/1050.0 overs 202/1043.1 oversIndia beat Australia by 50 runs
-
19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 204/942.0 overs 210/330.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 7 wickets
-
17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 281/750.0 overs 137/921.0 oversIndia beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
-
16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 176/920.0 overs 155/1019.3 oversWest Indies beat England by 21 runs